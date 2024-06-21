While Jurgen Klopp is no longer his manager, Diogo Jota has revealed a message he received from the German after a “special” goal ruled out for Portugal.

Jota thought he had headed Portugal to a late victory over the Czech Republic in their Euro 2024 opener on Tuesday, only to be ruled out for offside.

The 27-year-old grabbed the ball in celebration and tucked it under his shirt, sucking his thumb as he revealed the news that his partner, Rute Cardoso, is expecting their third child.

Though it was soon chalked off, Portugal went on to win the tie 2-1, with Jota congratulated by his former manager after the game.

Importantíssimo começar a ganhar ??

Obrigado a todos pelo apoio ??? pic.twitter.com/D2w9DC8PA0 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) June 19, 2024

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his nation’s clash with Turkiye this weekend, the Liverpool striker revealed that Klopp had contacted him following the win over Czechia.

“By chance he sent a message after the first game,” Jota told reporters, as relayed by O Jogo.

“He is a coach who doesn’t miss anything, he knows the moments when he should talk to the players.

“It was a word of support for my goal being disallowed and having a special meaning for me. But then we won the three points, that was the most important thing.”

Jota later announced via Instagram that the couple’s third child, a girl to join two boys, is due in November.

It speaks to Klopp’s quality as a manager that he thought to message Jota upon hearing the news of his wife’s pregnancy, with that no surprise given his track record.

He will clearly remain in contact with his former players, as he did those who left Liverpool, which shows that it was more than just a job for the 57-year-old.

Klopp has now begun life as a supporter himself, and returned to Germany for their opening clash of the Euros against Scotland last Friday.

Jota, meanwhile, could hope to start Portugal’s second game of Group F having impressed as a substitute, with opponents Turkiye level on points having beaten Georgia 3-1.

Manager Roberto Martinez fielded Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva either side of Cristiano Ronaldo against Czechia, with there a lingering sense that the side would fare better without building around a 39-year-old.

Also in his press conference, Jota said: “I’ve worked since my last injury to be in the best physical shape possible.

“I feel good and capable of starting a game. I’m not going to say I can play 90 or 120, but I feel good physically.”