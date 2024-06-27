Dominik Szoboszlai has joined Andy Robertson in making an early exit from Euro 2024, with the Hungary captain missing out on the knockout stages thanks to goal difference.

The 23-year-old was one of 10 Liverpool players who reported for duty at Euro 2024, but he will progress no further than the group stages after results went against Hungary on Wednesday.

Szoboszlai’s hopes were given a boost after beating Scotland on Sunday, giving them a chance at qualifying as one of the best third-place teams with three points.

Despite knocking Robertson’s side out of the competition, Hungary have now befallen the same fate after Georgia beat Portugal and Slovakia held on to a draw against Romania on Wednesday.

With three points and a goal difference of minus three, Hungary finished fifth in the third-place playoff standings, with Slovenia edging them due to a goal difference of zero.

Liverpool’s No. 8 played every minute in each of his side’s three games, and he made history by doing so having become the youngest player in history to captain a side at the Euros.

He notched one assist and created the joint-second most big chances of any player in the group stages (three), as per FotMob.

Szoboszlai’s exit from the competition means he will be expected to report back for pre-season prior to the club’s pre-season tour of the United States, which starts at the end of July.

Players are expected to have up to three weeks off, and this would see the 23-year-old start life under Arne Slot by mid-July, like Robertson.

Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros will follow suit after the Czech Republic were eliminated on Wednesday evening after their defeat to Turkiye, which even saw a yellow card dished out to the youngster despite him being on the bench.