Dominik Szoboszlai has not taken part in either of Hungary’s training sessions in the lead-up to their clash against Scotland, but injury fears have been played down.

The 23-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in both of Hungary’s group games at Euro 2024, though his preparations for the tournament did see him forced off with a minor fitness issue.

And now he has missed the last two days of training ahead of the final group game against Andy Robertson‘s Scotland – Hungary need to win to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockouts.

The Hungarian Football Association confirmed on X that their captain did not partake in full training, but they insisted he was focusing on “regeneration work” to be ready for Sunday.

As per Nemzeti Sport, Szoboszlai was “given a precautionary rest” on both Friday and Saturday.

Having looked fatigued at the backend of Liverpool’s season, it is welcome news to see Szoboszlai handled with care to avoid further burnout ahead of what could be his final obligation this summer.

Hungary fitness coach Gabor Schuth explained the process behind determining a player’s workload, saying: “We examine how tired the players’ muscles are, how they slept, what their mood is like. Knowing this data, we determine the daily work.”

With any injury fears allayed, Szoboszlai is set to line up opposite his club team-mate Robertson on Sunday evening, with Scotland and Hungary to meet for a shot at being one of the best third-placed sides.

Currently, Scotland are being denied progression to the knockouts by goal difference having amassed only a single point so far, while Hungary have to win to have any hopes of extending their time in Germany.

So far, when it comes to Liverpool players progressing to the next stage of the competition, only Diogo Jota‘s Portugal have confirmed their place with the final group games to come from Sunday to Wednesday.