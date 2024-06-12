After a long and well-documented process weighing up whether or not to keep him, Man United have chosen to retain Erik ten Hag and even extend his contract.

Prior to the FA Cup final, Man United‘s manager appeared a dead man walking, with it widely reported that the club’s new owners had already decided to sack him.

But victory over Man City at Wembley boosted his support, which led to an awkward process as the likes of Thomas Tuchel and Gareth Southgate were considered as alternatives.

Now, a manager who oversaw a 7-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield will stay in his post, according to BBC Sport, with talks now scheduled over a new contract.

This comes as Ten Hag’s compatriot, Arne Slot, arrives in the Premier League, reigniting a rivalry from their time in the Netherlands.

Slot faced Ten Hag’s Ajax twice in charge of AZ Alkmaar and then twice more at Feyenoord, with both coaches taking two wins from their meetings.

Liverpool’s new head coach arrives having changed Feyenoord’s fortunes, including an Eredivisie title in 2022/23 and a record points tally in the season just gone.

Despite this, in recent comments to vi.nl, Ten Hag suggested that Feyenoord’s success was overhyped, claiming praise of Slot’s work was “overly lyrical.”

“People have been going overly lyrical about Feyenoord,” the Man United manager claimed.

“Feyenoord were steady this year, but not top. PSV Eindhoven were two classes better in all areas. In terms of dominating the ball, in terms of putting pressure, in terms of intensity, you name it.”

Ten Hag has, however, also admitted his new counterpart at Anfield lands in “better waters” than he did at Old Trafford.

“This is great for the Dutch trainers’ guild, and Arne Slot also fits Liverpool with his philosophy,” he explained.

“Jurgen Klopp and Pepijn Lijnders have left a strong foundation.

“He ends up in better waters than I did when I went to Manchester United from the Netherlands, in terms of structure in the club, in terms of balance in the squad.”

Liverpool will find out their fixtures for the new Premier League season on June 18, with the two meetings with Man United among the first supporters will look out for.