A former Liverpool youth player is asking for help to raise funds for his treatment and recovery after suffering a nasty injury earlier this year.

Jordan Lussey joined his boyhood club in 2002 as an eight-year-old, and he went on to rise through the academy ranks and even captained the under-18s side.

He was part of the England youth setup and in 2015, he moved on and joined Bolton and subsequently went on to sign for a further 10 clubs in the following seven years.

Most recently, he has been playing for Marine FC, who are in the National League – but his season came to a shocking end in January after a nasty injury to his right ankle.

Lussey explains that he “suffered a complete rupture to my ATFL and CFL ligaments,” and in June he underwent surgery at Liverpool Spire Hospital, which proved successful.

Yesterday I underwent surgery on my right ankle after suffering a complete rupture to my ATFL & CFL. If you can afford too, any donations would be hugely appreciated. ???? Please read my story below. ?? https://t.co/7cyIakHyoQ #GoFundMe — Jordan Lussey (@jordanlussey) June 23, 2024

But his injury means he has been unable to work and with a young family and a partner at university, he is asking for help as his medical insurance for football does not cover ankle ligaments.

Writing on his GoFundMe page, Lussey writes: “My surgery fees, rehabilitation costs and loss of earnings will take me comfortably over 5 figures.

“I am fortunate enough to have received a grant from the PFA (Players Football Association) to go towards my bill. However, I still remain thousands of pounds out of pocket.

“I have set up this page in hope to get some of the money back I have had to spend which will go towards paying off my bills, cover my loss of earnings which in turn will put less pressure on myself rushing back to work and ultimately focusing 100% of my time and energy getting the best possible rehabilitation to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible.

“Whilst I understand that everyone’s finances are stretched at the moment, any donations, however small, are truly appreciated by me and my family.”

The goal is currently set at £7,000 and should you wish to donate, you can do so here.

Wishing you all the best in your recovery, Jordan.