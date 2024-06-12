Wednesday’s Liverpool news saw Joe Gomez questionably touted with a move to Bayern Munich, while Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong was linked again.

Gomez ‘wanted’ by Bayern Munich?

Gomez’s return to form was one of the feel-good stories of 2023/24, with the 27-year-old making 51 appearances and impressing in various positions.

According to the Mirror, Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany wants to sign the Liverpool man this summer, identifying him as a target after replacing Thomas Tuchel as manager.

It would be a big surprise if Arne Slot allowed Gomez to leave, though, considering what a versatile option he can continue to be.

He isn’t out of contract until 2027, meaning there is no need to consider a sale, so we doubt the validity of the claim!

5 other things today: Mac Allister praise & Reds’ seven-figure profit

Diogo Jota believes Liverpool team-mate Alexis Mac Allister is the best player in the Premier League. It’s a big shout, but he’s undeniably a great footballer!

Liverpool have banked a seven-figure profit after former player Luis Alberto joined Qatari side Al-Duhail SC – all due to a sell-on clause

Wayne Rooney believes Gareth Southgate made a mistake keeping Jarell Quansah with the England squad, considering he was only being kept on as a reserve

Conor Bradley scored twice in seven minutes for Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, shining in a new role that Slot may like

Ex-Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho has confirmed a surprise move to Georgia, seven months after walking out on Montpellier

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are said to be readying an offer for highly rated Portugal midfielder Joao Neves. He is described as the ‘next Rodri’, which would make him an exciting addition! (CM Jornal)





Liverpool have reportedly asked about the availability of Bayern Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong this summer – we’re not sure there is genuine interest, though! (Sport Bild)

Liverpool Members’ ticket registration period for games in the first half of the season will begin the week commencing Monday, June 24. Meanwhile, the ticket sales will take place the week starting Monday, July 15 (LFC)

Other chat from elsewhere

Former Liverpool man Emre Can has been called up to Germany’s Euro 2024 squad as a replacement for Aleksandar Pavlovic. The Bayern youngster has withdrawn because of tonsilitis! (DFB)

John Stones missed England’s training session on Wednesday through illness – could Gomez be used at centre-back during Euros? (BBC Sport)

German authorities believe England’s Euro 2024 opener against Serbia on Sunday is ‘high-risk’, in terms of crowd trouble. (BBC Sport)

What you should read…

Our player reviews for 2023/24 are nearing their conclusion, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate assessed most recently.

Read what Adam Beattie and Henry Jackson have to say about the respective pair below…

Video of the day

Journalist John Keith has spoken to This Is Anfield about Liverpool’s history, including meeting Bill Shankly and carrying the European Cup for Kenny Dalglish!