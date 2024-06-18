Liverpool are understood to be close to finalising their first signing of the summer, though Wolves‘ Alvin Ayman would be an arrival for the academy.

The Reds pulled off a double coup last summer with deals for Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo, who joined as 16-year-olds from Leicester and West Ham respectively.

Considerable fees were agreed for the pair, and they made a swift rise from the U18s to the fringes of the first team, both involved on matchdays under Jurgen Klopp.

? EXCL – Understand that Liverpool are close to completing a deal for 16-year-old Alvin Ayman from Wolves ? #LFC The centre back travelled with the first team last season to Man City. Liverpool scouting at it again! Past deals such Trey Nyoni and Ben Doak at this age.… pic.twitter.com/Sg8pwT8jj8 — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) June 17, 2024

Liverpool could now hope to repeat this with the signing of versatile 16-year-old Ayman from Wolves, according to The Secret Scout.

They are said to be “close to completing” a deal for the teenager, who travelled with Gary O’Neil’s senior side for their 5-1 defeat at Man City in May.

Any compensation package could rise to £1.5 million if all targets are met, which would be a sizeable fee for a player with no first-team experience.

Alvin Ayman on target with his first touch ? pic.twitter.com/h5kFgQ0soT — Wolves Academy (@WolvesAcademy) February 1, 2024

Ayman operates as a left-sided centre-back, though he can also play in midfield, from which he scored with his first touch in a 3-1 win over Leicester U17s in January.

He spent the majority of the season with Wolves U18s, though made his debut for the U21s in Premier League 2 in March, coming off the bench against both Derby and Everton.

#PL2 debuts for three of our under-16s last night ? Congratulations to Wes Okoduwa, Alvin Ayman and Luke Rawlings ? pic.twitter.com/xkQaOLPRHj — Wolves Academy (@WolvesAcademy) March 12, 2024

The youngster only joined Wolves in 2023, having previously represented Bradford City, signing a scholarship deal with the West Yorkshire club when he was still part of their U14s.

The likelihood is that he will now move again, with Liverpool hoping to serve as a more permanent home for a prodigious talent.

Ayman could initially join as part of Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s squad, though it is believed that he has already made contact with members of the club’s U16s group.

Liverpool signed another young defender from Wolves last summer, with Harvey Owen, then 14, joining the U16s in a deal worth £800,000.