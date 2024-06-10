Liverpool’s summer staff overhaul will continue with another new addition, as the club advertise for a role overseeing their new-look medical department.

Jurgen Klopp‘s exit and the subsequent rejig of responsibilities has opened up a number of jobs at Liverpool, with the club advertising for many publicly.

Most notably, that includes seeking a specialist set-piece coach to supplement Arne Slot‘s backroom, while further changes will be made to the fitness staff.

Liverpool are looking to appoint a new strength and conditioning coach as well as adding to their bank of first-team physios.

Both of those job adverts came as the club aims to “change the way that medical and performance services are delivered.”

Data-led fitness

The appointment of Ruben Peeters from Feyenoord, in the new position of first-team lead physical performance coach, is another step in that direction.

And a new advertised role of performance insights lead takes that further, with Liverpool’s director of research William Spearman sharing the role via Twitter.

Not directly part of the coaching staff, the performance insights lead will “collaborate closely with fitness, medical and sports science teams throughout the club” to “monitor areas that performance could be improved.”

Working under Spearman within Liverpool’s research team, the focus will be on employing data to enhance fitness and performance across all levels.

That includes the first team, U23s and younger academy age groups, analysing match and training footage.

A new approach?

This new role suggests that Liverpool are taking a more refined approach to their medical department following a number of key departures.

Andreas Kornmayer, head of fitness and conditioning, and Dr Andreas Schlumberger, head of recovery and performance, both left the club along with Klopp, vacating crucial responsibilities.

As with the wider staff – which includes the arrival of Hans Leitert as head of global goalkeeping at Fenway Sports Group – that has prompted an expansion of their approach.

There had clearly been misgivings with Liverpool’s fitness record throughout Klopp’s tenure, and the hope will be that these new appointments can only improve the situation.

Liverpool are yet to appoint a new goalkeeping coach following the departure of John Achterberg, while no further additions to Slot’s staff have been confirmed.