With a new manager and a new transfer window will inevitably come new signings for Liverpool. However, with so many youngsters making their debuts last season, there aren’t too many squad numbers left to pick from.
Last summer was all about Liverpool finding a new new defensive midfielder to play in the so-called ‘No. 6 role’.
However, when the Reds did sign one, Wataru Endo, he replaced Fabinho as the squad’s No. 3 due to Thiago still being at the club.
Now, with the Spaniard having departed, that No. 6 shirt is up for grabs should the Reds make a marquee signing in the position.
Joel Matip is the other player confirmed to be leaving, but his No. 32 won’t be grabbing the attention of newcomers to the club.
In numerical order, the next lowest figures available are 13, 14, 15 and 16, though we could soon see the No. 12 shirt vacated by Adrian.
In May, the third-choice goalkeeper announced his intention to return to his native Spain, to play in LaLiga, though we have since learnt of a new contract offer from Liverpool.
Among the other squad numbers that could open up due to players potentially leaving are No. 62 and No. 72.
The former belongs to Caoimhin Kelleher who has admitted he may have to leave to become first choice at a top club.
Meanwhile, No. 72 currently belongs to Sepp van den Berg who has spent the last three and a half years out on loan. This Is Anfield understands that Brentford and Southampton are interested, with Liverpool valuing him at £20 million.
Liverpool squad numbers for next season so far
1. Alisson
2. Joe Gomez
3. Wataru Endo
4. Virgil van Dijk
5. Ibrahima Konate
6. N/A
7. Luis Diaz
8. Dominik Szoboszlai
9. Darwin Nunez
10. Alexis Mac Allister
11. Mohamed Salah
12. Adrian
13. N/A
14. N/A
15. N/A
16. N/A
17. Curtis Jones
18. Cody Gakpo
19. Harvey Elliott
20. Diogo Jota
21. Kostas Tsimikas
22. Calvin Ramsay
23. N/A
24. Luke Chambers
25. N/A
26. Andy Robertson
27. N/A
28. Fabio Carvalho
38. Ryan Gravenberch
42. Bobby Clark
43. Stefan Bajcetic
46. Rhys Williams
47. Nat Phillips
48. Calum Scanlon
49. Kaide Gordon
50. Ben Doak
53. James McConnell
62. Caoimhin Kelleher
63. Owen Beck
66. Trent Alexander-Arnold
67. Lewis Koumas
72. Sepp van den Berg
76. Jayden Danns
78. Jarell Quansah
80. Tyler Morton
84. Conor Bradley
86. Harvey Blair
88. Luke Chambers
89. Billy Koumetio
95. Harvey Davies
97. Marcelo Pitaluga
98. Trey Nyoni
Fan Comments