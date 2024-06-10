With a new manager and a new transfer window will inevitably come new signings for Liverpool. However, with so many youngsters making their debuts last season, there aren’t too many squad numbers left to pick from.

Last summer was all about Liverpool finding a new new defensive midfielder to play in the so-called ‘No. 6 role’.

However, when the Reds did sign one, Wataru Endo, he replaced Fabinho as the squad’s No. 3 due to Thiago still being at the club.

Now, with the Spaniard having departed, that No. 6 shirt is up for grabs should the Reds make a marquee signing in the position.

Joel Matip is the other player confirmed to be leaving, but his No. 32 won’t be grabbing the attention of newcomers to the club.

In numerical order, the next lowest figures available are 13, 14, 15 and 16, though we could soon see the No. 12 shirt vacated by Adrian.

In May, the third-choice goalkeeper announced his intention to return to his native Spain, to play in LaLiga, though we have since learnt of a new contract offer from Liverpool.

Among the other squad numbers that could open up due to players potentially leaving are No. 62 and No. 72.

The former belongs to Caoimhin Kelleher who has admitted he may have to leave to become first choice at a top club.

Meanwhile, No. 72 currently belongs to Sepp van den Berg who has spent the last three and a half years out on loan. This Is Anfield understands that Brentford and Southampton are interested, with Liverpool valuing him at £20 million.

Liverpool squad numbers for next season so far

1. Alisson

2. Joe Gomez

3. Wataru Endo

4. Virgil van Dijk

5. Ibrahima Konate

6. N/A

7. Luis Diaz

8. Dominik Szoboszlai

9. Darwin Nunez

10. Alexis Mac Allister

11. Mohamed Salah

12. Adrian

13. N/A

14. N/A

15. N/A

16. N/A

17. Curtis Jones

18. Cody Gakpo

19. Harvey Elliott

20. Diogo Jota

21. Kostas Tsimikas

22. Calvin Ramsay

23. N/A

24. Luke Chambers

25. N/A

26. Andy Robertson

27. N/A

28. Fabio Carvalho

38. Ryan Gravenberch

42. Bobby Clark

43. Stefan Bajcetic

46. Rhys Williams

47. Nat Phillips

48. Calum Scanlon

49. Kaide Gordon

50. Ben Doak

53. James McConnell

62. Caoimhin Kelleher

63. Owen Beck

66. Trent Alexander-Arnold

67. Lewis Koumas

72. Sepp van den Berg

76. Jayden Danns

78. Jarell Quansah

80. Tyler Morton

84. Conor Bradley

86. Harvey Blair

88. Luke Chambers

89. Billy Koumetio

95. Harvey Davies

97. Marcelo Pitaluga

98. Trey Nyoni