The dates for the upcoming Carabao Cup competition have now been announced, meaning Liverpool can pencil in their defence of the trophy in 2024/25.
Jurgen Klopp‘s last trophy as Liverpool manager was the Carabao Cup, following a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in February, and it could be the first of Arne Slot‘s reign.
The Dutchman has arrived as new head coach at Anfield ahead of a campaign that will be busier than ever due to the expansion of the Champions League.
And with the EFL confirming their round dates for the Carabao Cup, Slot can now get a full picture of the season ahead when it comes to the fixture list.
Carabao Cup dates, 2024/25
Third round: September 17/18 and 24/25
Fourth round: October 29/30
Quarter-finals: December 17/18
Semi-finals: January 7/8 (first leg) and February 4/5 (second leg)
Final: March 16
The first thing to note is that the Carabao Cup final is later than usual, with their schedule forced to adjust due to an increase in games in the Champions League.
Clubs in Europe’s top-tier tournament will now play eight games in an initial league format, with one of those matchdays clashing with the third-round ties in the Carabao Cup.
With Liverpool back in the Champions League this season, that means their first Carabao Cup clash will land in the midweek of September 24/25.
And if they intend to fight to retain their trophy, it would mean a particularly busy month in January – with eight fixtures, including two in the Champions League – and either February or March.
The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for the day after a Premier League trip to Aston Villa, which is one of many liable to change.
Slot enjoyed domestic cup success in the final season at Feyenoord, lifting the KNVB Cup – the Dutch equivalent of the FA Cup – after a 1-0 win over NEC Nijmegen in April.
August
17: Ipswich (A) – PL
24: Brentford (H) – PL
31: Man United (A) – PL
September
1-9: International break
14: Nottingham Forest (H) – PL
17-19: Champions League MD 1
21: Bournemouth (H) – PL
24/25: Carabao Cup third round
28: Wolves (A) – PL
October
1/2: Champions League MD 2
5: Crystal Palace (A) – PL
6-14: International break
19: Chelsea (H) – PL
22/23: Champions League MD 3
26: Arsenal (A) – PL
29/30: Carabao Cup fourth round
November
2: Brighton (H) – PL
5/6: Champions League MD 4
9: Aston Villa (H) – PL
10-18: International break
23: Southampton (A) – PL
26/27: Champions League MD 5
30: Man City (H) – PL
December
4: Newcastle (A) – PL
7: Everton (A) – PL
10/11: Champions League MD 6
14: Fulham (H) – PL
17/18: Carabao Cup quarter-finals
21: Tottenham (A) – PL
26: Leicester (H) – PL
29: West Ham (A) – PL
January
4: Man United (H) – PL
7/8: Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg (predicted)
11: FA Cup 3rd round
14: Nottingham Forest (A) – PL
18: Brentford (A) – PL
21/22: Champions League MD 7
25: Ipswich (H) – PL
29: Champions League MD 8
February
1st: Bournemouth (A) – PL
4/5: Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg
8: FA Cup 4th round
11/12: Champions League play-off round 1st leg
15: Wolves (H) – PL
18/19: Champions League play-off round 2nd leg
22: Man City (A) – PL
26: Newcastle (H) – PL
March
1: FA Cup 5th round
4/5: Champions League round of 16 1st leg
8: Southampton (H) – PL
11/12: Champions League round of 16 2nd leg
15: Aston Villa (A) – PL
16: Carabao Cup final
17-26: International break
29: FA Cup quarter-finals
April
2: Everton (H) – PL
5: Fulham (A) – PL
8/9: Champions League quarter-finals 1st leg
12: West Ham (H) – PL
15/16: Champions League quarter-finals 2nd leg
19: Leicester (A) – PL
26: Tottenham (H) – PL
26: FA Cup semi-finals
29/30: Champions League semi-finals 1st leg
May
3: Chelsea (A) – PL
6/7: Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg
10: Arsenal (H) – PL
17: FA Cup final
18: Brighton (A) – PL
25: Crystal Palace (H) – PL
31: Champions League final
