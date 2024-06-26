The dates for the upcoming Carabao Cup competition have now been announced, meaning Liverpool can pencil in their defence of the trophy in 2024/25.

Jurgen Klopp‘s last trophy as Liverpool manager was the Carabao Cup, following a 1-0 victory over Chelsea in February, and it could be the first of Arne Slot‘s reign.

The Dutchman has arrived as new head coach at Anfield ahead of a campaign that will be busier than ever due to the expansion of the Champions League.

And with the EFL confirming their round dates for the Carabao Cup, Slot can now get a full picture of the season ahead when it comes to the fixture list.

Carabao Cup dates, 2024/25 Third round: September 17/18 and 24/25 Fourth round: October 29/30 Quarter-finals: December 17/18 Semi-finals: January 7/8 (first leg) and February 4/5 (second leg) Final: March 16

The first thing to note is that the Carabao Cup final is later than usual, with their schedule forced to adjust due to an increase in games in the Champions League.

Clubs in Europe’s top-tier tournament will now play eight games in an initial league format, with one of those matchdays clashing with the third-round ties in the Carabao Cup.

With Liverpool back in the Champions League this season, that means their first Carabao Cup clash will land in the midweek of September 24/25.

And if they intend to fight to retain their trophy, it would mean a particularly busy month in January – with eight fixtures, including two in the Champions League – and either February or March.

The Carabao Cup final is scheduled for the day after a Premier League trip to Aston Villa, which is one of many liable to change.

Slot enjoyed domestic cup success in the final season at Feyenoord, lifting the KNVB Cup – the Dutch equivalent of the FA Cup – after a 1-0 win over NEC Nijmegen in April.

August

17: Ipswich (A) – PL

24: Brentford (H) – PL

31: Man United (A) – PL

September

1-9: International break

14: Nottingham Forest (H) – PL

17-19: Champions League MD 1

21: Bournemouth (H) – PL

24/25: Carabao Cup third round

28: Wolves (A) – PL

October

1/2: Champions League MD 2

5: Crystal Palace (A) – PL

6-14: International break

19: Chelsea (H) – PL

22/23: Champions League MD 3

26: Arsenal (A) – PL

29/30: Carabao Cup fourth round

November

2: Brighton (H) – PL

5/6: Champions League MD 4

9: Aston Villa (H) – PL

10-18: International break

23: Southampton (A) – PL

26/27: Champions League MD 5

30: Man City (H) – PL

December

4: Newcastle (A) – PL

7: Everton (A) – PL

10/11: Champions League MD 6

14: Fulham (H) – PL

17/18: Carabao Cup quarter-finals

21: Tottenham (A) – PL

26: Leicester (H) – PL

29: West Ham (A) – PL

January

4: Man United (H) – PL

7/8: Carabao Cup semi-final 1st leg (predicted)

11: FA Cup 3rd round

14: Nottingham Forest (A) – PL

18: Brentford (A) – PL

21/22: Champions League MD 7

25: Ipswich (H) – PL

29: Champions League MD 8

February

1st: Bournemouth (A) – PL

4/5: Carabao Cup semi-final 2nd leg

8: FA Cup 4th round

11/12: Champions League play-off round 1st leg

15: Wolves (H) – PL

18/19: Champions League play-off round 2nd leg

22: Man City (A) – PL

26: Newcastle (H) – PL

March

1: FA Cup 5th round

4/5: Champions League round of 16 1st leg

8: Southampton (H) – PL

11/12: Champions League round of 16 2nd leg

15: Aston Villa (A) – PL

16: Carabao Cup final

17-26: International break

29: FA Cup quarter-finals

April

2: Everton (H) – PL

5: Fulham (A) – PL

8/9: Champions League quarter-finals 1st leg

12: West Ham (H) – PL

15/16: Champions League quarter-finals 2nd leg

19: Leicester (A) – PL

26: Tottenham (H) – PL

26: FA Cup semi-finals

29/30: Champions League semi-finals 1st leg

May

3: Chelsea (A) – PL

6/7: Champions League semi-finals 2nd leg

10: Arsenal (H) – PL

17: FA Cup final

18: Brighton (A) – PL

25: Crystal Palace (H) – PL

31: Champions League final