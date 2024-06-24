The 2024 Olympics are just around the corner, and Liverpool will have at least two representatives during the games after call-ups from the women’s ranks.

The summer break is not so much a break for a lot of players, whether that be for international friendlies or tournaments – and now the Olympics is in play this year.

The season is still ongoing for a host of men’s players, and for two members of Matt Beard’s side, it is perhaps seen as more of an early start for 2024/25 after being called up for action.

Liverpool Women‘s Fuka Nagano has been named as one of the 18 players to represent Japan at the Paris games, whose tournament kicks off against Spain on July 25.

Team-mate and goalkeeper Teagan Micah, meanwhile, is to represent Australia.

The two are in different groups and, therefore, could only meet in the knockout rounds should they both progress – which will be exciting for the pair if they do!

Nagano could not hide her excitement over the call-up, writing on Instagram: “Honoured to be heading to the Olympics with this amazing team. I’m so excited for my first Olympics!”

With the competition to end on August 11 and the new Women’s Super League season to begin on September 21, both Nagano and Micah will be expected to be involved as normal.

There is a possibility that Liverpool will have further representation in Paris this summer, though any suggestion of Mohamed Salah representing Egypt will be rebuffed by Liverpool.

Countries are allowed to include three non-U23 players in their squad for the tournament, and Egypt have always held hopes that Salah could take part, but the Reds can block any call-up.

Japan and Australia’s group games

Japan are in Group C and will meet:

Spain – July 25

– July 25 Brazil – July 28

– July 28 Nigeria – July 31

Australia, meanwhile, were drawn into Group B and will face: