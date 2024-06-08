The club’s official Supporters Board has reacted to Liverpool chairman Tom Werner‘s “idea” to play Premier League games in New York.

Werner angered many fans when he told the Financial Times that he is “determined one day to have a Premier League game be played in New York City.”

Obviously, this hasn’t been received well and Liverpool’s Supporters Board, which is enshrined in the club’s Articles of Association, have reacted by contacting the club to seek reassurances.

Anyone determined to play competitive LFC Premier League matches abroad should remember that we as fans are determined they don’t. There’s lots of things that need to change in football – ticket prices, an independent regulator, financial fairness and more. Where we play doesn’t! https://t.co/sOENLos0UP — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) June 7, 2024

The supporters board said on X:

“On behalf of the Supporters Board, our chair (Joe Blott) has spoken directly to the club. “They have told us that Tom Werner’s comment was a personal idea, not LFC’s, which would only be put forward for consideration if it was right for everyone, including and most importantly, supporters. “It is not something the club is considering. Even then, they have reassured us it would be subject to consultation with our Supporters Board, in line with our supporters board agreement. “The Supporters Board will obviously keep a careful watch on this issue.”

Thankfully, this does seem to be the truth and there isn’t an immediate danger of them acting on Werner’s idea, especially given principal owner John Henry “isn’t particularly interested in” it.

Liverpool pushing to play home matches away from Anfield would definitely come under the remit of the Supporters Board that was set up in 2022.

Blott, who is chairman of the board, told This Is Anfield: “For any existential issues that affect the football club, so a ground share, a ground move or a move to a breakaway league, cannot happen without fan consent.”

While that is good news for supporters, it is still frustrating to know the chairman of Liverpool, Werner, holds such views.

He told the Financial Times: “Let’s figure out a way to offer them very cheap travel [and] accommodations so that if Liverpool is playing Nottingham Forest, we will support fans coming to New York.

“[Let’s] make this an attractive thing for the fans as well.”

How about making tickets at Anfield affordable first, before looking to fly us over the Atlantic?