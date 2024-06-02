Jurgen Klopp was back in England on Saturday as he attended the Champions League final, even joining in with Dortmund fans to sing You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Klopp packed his bags and left his home in Formby following the end of his reign at Liverpool, but he was not away for long.

After spending time in Majorca, where he and his family are building a house, he took part in an event at the M&S Bank Arena in the city on Tuesday night.

Then on Saturday, Klopp was in attendance at Wembley to cheer on former side Dortmund in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Dortmund fans react to seeing Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho on the big screen ? ? @TNTSports & @discoveryplusUK #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/GyCpB8tBdk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 1, 2024

He was spotted alongside wife Ulla, son Marc, step-son Dennis and friends, and was given a hero’s reception by Dortmund supporters.

The former Liverpool and Dortmund manager shared a selfie from the stands to his new Instagram page, writing “tonight I am a fan!” and making his allegiances clear.

Klopp and Ulla at Wembley ?? pic.twitter.com/4KA27cESML — – (@snappedlfc) June 1, 2024

Before kickoff, the PA at Wembley played the anthem shared by all three of Klopp’s old clubs, You’ll Never Walk Alone, with the 56-year-old joining in.

While he has only been out of a job for a matter of weeks, he is clearly less drained than in the final months in charge at Anfield.

It was an unfortunate night for Dortmund, however, as despite dominating throughout the first half they were unable to convert a number of big chances.

Forward Karim Adeyemi was a major threat down the left but was particularly poor in front of goal, spurning a one-on-one with Thibaut Courtois following Mats Hummels’ stunning through ball.

Real soaked up the pressure and scored twice in the second half, first through Dani Carvajal and then Vinicius Jr, with the tale of the tape a familiar one for Liverpool fans.

No doubt Klopp enjoyed the night regardless, as he begins a new chapter in his life following football as an avid fan, rather than a manager.