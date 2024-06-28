Less than a year after joining Turkish side Besiktas on a free transfer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is one of 10 players reported to have been put up for sale.

Oxlade-Chamberlain made the surprise decision to head abroad upon his release by Liverpool last summer, with the midfielder agreeing a three-year deal with Besiktas.

His switch to the Turkish Super Lig came in August, and he went on to feature 30 times in his first season in Istanbul, starting 16 games and scoring four goals.

But familiar issues blighted his progress, with Oxlade-Chamberlain sidelined for three months with a torn thigh muscle and missing 18 games.

? Be?ikta?, Vincent Aboubakar, Jean Onana, Valentin Rosier, Omar Colley, Daniel Amartey, Javi Montero, Arthur Masuaku, Ersin Destano?lu, Oxlade-Chamberlain ve Ante Rebic'i sat?? listesine koydu. — Ya??z Sabuncuo?lu (@yagosabuncuoglu) June 28, 2024

Now, according to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, the 30-year-old is among 10 players who have been placed on the transfer list following the appointment of new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Other notable names considered part of the clearout are former AC Milan forward Ante Rebic and ex-Premier League duo Daniel Amartey and Arthur Masuaku.

Striker Vincent Aboubakar, who once claimed he “can do what [Mohamed Salah] does” in a series of bizarre rants about the Liverpool forward, is also reported to be available.

It is not the first time this summer that Oxlade-Chamberlain’s early exit has been rumoured, with Turkish outlet Sabah claiming earlier in June that Besiktas were “open to selling him if a good offer comes.”

For his part, the player is claimed to be “positive about returning to England,” with Sheffield United mooted as a possible destination.

Southampton were also said to be in the running, but the Daily Echo has since reported that a move is “unlikely” – though the newly promoted side have already brought Adam Lallana back.

Speaking to Sky Sports in December, Oxlade-Chamberlain admitted that, while he had “always that wanted to experience football outside of the Premier League,” being without his young family brought about homesickness.

“I think as a young player, you’re just in the swing of things and you’re just happy to be there and carefree and you’re playing football and it’s all about yourself,” he explained.

“I think the older you get, you have children, a family and that’s when those small little changes make a difference.

“When you’ve been away for four days out the week, and you know, the little man’s at home. They’re still in England, so that’s a different sort of struggle where I don’t see them too much at all.

“I’m FaceTiming home, he’s asking me why I’m still playing football, when am I coming back…so they’re the sort of mental moments where it becomes difficult.”