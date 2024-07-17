Liverpool were in action for the first time under Arne Slot as they began their pre-season friendlies in the United States – here’s how the night unfolded in photos!

After almost three weeks of training, the Reds took to the field for their first official friendly of pre-season – and ran away 1-0 winners.

Though it was not the most comprehensive display you’ll see from a Liverpool side, it was a promising night in Pittsburgh as Slot’s side beat Real Betis.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored the only goal of the game, with 23 different players featuring at the Acrisure Stadium.

There was focus – and smiles – as Slot led his squad out for the first time since arriving as head coach earlier in the summer.

In attendance along with over 40,000 supporters was Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon – who typically holds final say when it comes to spending – and he was spotted speaking with chief executive Billy Hogan.

Slot, in the absence of many of his most important players, named his strongest possible side, which included starts for Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah and Harvey Elliott among others.

Liverpool came up against a Real Betis side including some familiar faces, chiefly the recently departed Adrian and former transfer target Nabil Fekir, who now captains the Spanish club.

After a slow start for both sides, a drinks break on the half-hour prompted Curtis Jones to be brought off with injury as 17-year-old Trey Nyoni came on.

During that break, Slot could be seen holding a one-to-one with Szoboszlai – and minutes after the restart, it seemed to pay off as the Hungarian slotted home the only goal of the game.

Nyoni was a standout after coming off the bench, while Fabio Carvalho, Ben Doak, Sepp van den Berg and Conor Bradley were among those looking to impress.

Carvalho could seen receiving instructions from new assistant coach John Heitinga, recently arrived after his time on David Moyes’ staff at West Ham came to an end.

Slot cut a relaxed presence as he sat alongside his staff on the bench – though he will know that won’t be so easy when the Premier League kicks off.

Liverpool are next in action on Wednesday night, when they take on Arsenal in another friendly in Philadelphia.

This Is Anfield will bring live coverage of that clash as it happens, along with all the usual news, reaction and analysis before and after the game.

You can also follow the games by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.