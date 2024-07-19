Goalkeeper Luke Hewitson has signed a deal at a new club just over a week after his contract with Liverpool expired, with the youngster heading to League Two.

Hewitson was among the 10 players released by Liverpool at the end of the season, and is now the third to have already landed a move elsewhere.

The 19-year-old spent five years on Merseyside, having joined from Sunderland in 2019, and became a popular figure in the academy and was often called up to first-team training.

After an impressive loan spell with Stalybridge Celtic last time out – featuring 42 times for the non-league side – he caught the eye of a number of clubs.

It is League Two side Fleetwood Town who have secured Hewitson’s signature, with the youngster initially joining their development squad.

? Goalkeeper Luke Hewitson (19) has joined Fleetwood Town following his release by #LFC this summer. Initially joins their development squad, signing a two-year deal with the League Two club. pic.twitter.com/MkTvepUv1I — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 9, 2024

He put pen to paper on a two-year deal this week, and will now link up with Fleetwood’s academy setup for pre-season.

That could see him involved as early as Tuesday night, with a friendly against Squires Gate, before further warmup games against Barnoldswick Town, Blackburn U21s, Clitheroe, Thornton Cleveleys, Bolton U21s, Leeds U21s and Atherton Collieries.

Writing on Instagram following the news of his release, Hewitson paid tribute to Liverpool for the opportunity afforded to him.

“It’s been a privilege to be able to work alongside some of the best to ever play the game over the past five years,” he wrote.

“Thank you to all the players, coaches and staff from behind the scenes for making this part of my career so enjoyable.”

Fellow youngsters Melkamu Frauendorf (Hannover 96) and Francis Gyimah (Stoke) have also agreed deals elsewhere after leaving Liverpool.

Mateusz Musialowski is attracting interest from Serie A, while Adam Lewis has been touted with the likes of Newport County and Tranmere Rovers.

Niall Osborne, Cody Pennington and Nathan Giblin were also released and are yet to agree terms with new clubs.