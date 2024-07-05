As Liverpool continued their pre-season training, two familiar faces returned, and they were joined by two more influential figures at the club.

It was an eventful day for Liverpool’s internationals involved at Euro 2024 and the Copa America, but the weather was calmer and the atmosphere relaxed as other Reds trained on day six of pre-season.

As Mo Salah and Wataru Endo returned to Merseyside, they got their pre-season underway while Arne Slot spent time on the pitch coaching with assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

With club cameras documenting the latest on pre-season, here’s five things we spotted.

Hogan & Hughes on the pitch

Aside from Salah and Endo, there were two other senior figures in attendance at the AXA Training Centre.

Sporting director Richard Hughes tends to work from Kirkby, so it was no surprise to see him there greeting Salah. However, it was interesting to see CEO Billy Hogan on site.

He usually works from the club’s offices on Chapel Street in the city centre, and his presence could trigger speculation of contract or transfer negotiations.

We wouldn’t mind if that was the case!

Bobby Clark in the building

As we have seen since the players returned, Bobby Clark didn’t appear to train on Wednesday.

He was, though, filmed coming down the stairs to the reception area of the training centre, wearing his Liverpool tracksuit.

The 19-year-old is thought to still be recovering from an injury sustained near the end of last season and is expected to head out on loan shortly. Good to see him around, nevertheless.

Salah & Endo’s return

As mentioned, Salah and Endo were back, but they weren’t yet involved with the actual football.

Following wholesome reunions with the likes of canteen staff Carol and Caroline, they first headed to the gym.

They were then subjected to the six-minute race test, a fitness challenge in which the athletes must run as far as possible in the allotted time – better them than us!

There was an audience for the pair’s pain, too, with team-mates watching on from the balcony in the afternoon.

2 youngsters remain in training

With so many of Liverpool’s first-team squad still away on international duty or holiday, the club’s youngsters continued to make up most of the senior squad.

On Wednesday, 20-year-old Harvey Blair and Luca Stephenson were involved in training again as they attempted to make an impression on the new coaching staff.

Stephenson played 34 times, mostly as a right-midfielder, on loan at Barrow last season, while Harvey Blair struggled to stay injury-free.

It is promising, though, for the winger that he has been selected to take part in first-team training despite making just six youth team appearances last season.

Salah & Tsimikas back together

One of Salah’s best friends at Liverpool is Kostas Tsimikas, and his mate was pleased to be reunited.

At one point, Salah even joked to Slot that he is Tsimikas’ “psychologist” when asked about their friendship.

They could be seen catching up over breakfast. I wonder if they were discussing Salah’s recent holiday in Tsimikas’ native Greece?

Pictured on pre-season day 6

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Davies, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Quansah, Phillips, Van den Berg, Bradley, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Chambers

Midfielders: Endo, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Nyoni, Hill, Corness, Stephenson

Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Doak, Koumas, Danns, Gordon, Blair