Six new photos of Liverpool’s third kit for the 2024/25 season have leaked online, showing details of the white design up close – including a divisive vertical swoosh.

Preparations for the new season have begun at the AXA Training Centre, and in less than a fortnight Arne Slot‘s side will play their first pre-season friendly.

Liverpool are expected to wear their new home kit in that clash with Real Betis in Pittsburgh, but in the meetings with Arsenal and Man United they may require an alternate.

The club are yet to unveil their away and third kits for 2024/25, but various photos of the two designs leaked online months ago.

Liverpool should launch their away kit next, with release likely in July, leaving fans with a longer wait for the third kit.

However, supporters can already see what the third kit will look like, with Footy Headlines sharing six new photos of the white shirt.

The latest leak is claimed to show the ‘stadium’ version of the shirt – in other words, the cheaper model designed for fans – which includes stitched on logos including the LFC badge.

Liverpool’s new third kit will be predominantly white, with an all-over pattern in light grey.

It features a vertical Nike swoosh in red and yellow, with this design feature included in all of Nike’s third kits for the new season.

Further details include red and yellow on the v-neck collar and cuffs, along with black for the Standard Chartered and Expedia sponsors, plus the Hillsborough tribute on the back of the neck.

According to Footy Headlines, the new third kit will be available for purchase in either August or September.