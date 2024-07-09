A day after announcing his departure from Liverpool, Adrian has rejoined Spanish side Real Betis on a free transfer, ensuring a swift reunion this month.

Adrian confirmed his exit after five years on Sunday evening, with the veteran goalkeeper opting to return to Spain after over a decade away.

It leaves a key role to fill in Arne Slot‘s squad, with the Dutchman expected to promote academy graduate Vitezslav Jaros as his new No. 3 but still losing an experienced presence.

The 37-year-old will instead lend that to Real Betis, rejoining his boyhood club on a two-year contract as confirmed on Monday.

He arrives as a replacement for Claudio Bravo, and will intend to fight for the starting spot in Manuel Pellegrini’s side – who will play in the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2024/25.

Adrian‘s new captain is former Liverpool target Nabil Fekir, with Hector Bellerin, Isco, Pablo Fornals, Ayoze Perez and William Carvalho among the other notable names in the squad.

Joining Betis means he will not be away from his old club for long, as the Spanish club face Liverpool in the first game of their pre-season tour of the United States on July 27.

It will give Adrian the chance to link up with former team-mates again, having signed off on his final game at Anfield with no concrete decision over his future.

While Liverpool included Thiago and Joel Matip in their formal send-off after the 2-0 win over Wolves, there was no fanfare for Adrian.

But after considering their offer of a new one-year contract, he opted to reject those terms in favour of a move back to Andalusia with his family.