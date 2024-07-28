While taking into account that it was just a pre-season friendly, there was still plenty to be positive about from Liverpool’s 1-0 win against Real Betis.

Playing well and winning isn’t always an indicator that the team will have a great season – Liverpool losing three times in the summer of 2019 before winning the league is a good example.

However, with a new head coach in place, it is important for Liverpool fans to feel as though they are in good hands as a new era begins at Anfield.

After losing 1-0 to Preston in a behind-closed-doors match, Arne Slot‘s side headed to the USA and gave fans some positive talking points from their win over Betis.

Slot’s involvement on the sideline

A passionate manager is something Liverpool fans became very used to seeing with Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

Having your coach kicking every ball from the touchline doesn’t necessarily equate to success, just ask Carlo Ancelotti, but it was nice to see Slot involved and coaching intensely, even in a friendly.

During training, Slot has been heavily involved and his head coach position is being approached as a very hands-on role.

Just make sure you keep your emotions in check when the real football starts, Arne!

Nyoni stands out

If you managed to stay awake to watch the game or have consumed any post-match content, you will no doubt know Trey Nyoni was the standout performer.

The midfielder was 16 years old when he made his debut in February, and he made a big impact on his coaches during his first year at the club, after signing from Leicester last summer.

Against Betis, supporters got their first real taste of what he could bring to the table, as the England under-18 international showed incredible composure on the ball in all areas of the pitch.

The way in which he consistently broke the opposition’s lines with ease was fantastic to see – Liverpool have a serious player on their hands if he continues to develop at this rate!

Love for Adrian

While Adrian won’t go down as one of Liverpool’s great goalkeepers, he was certainly an asset to the club with his experience and professionalism in training.

Having left for Betis this summer, coincidence led to an immediate reunion with his former teammates and the Reds’ reactions showed how loved he was among the players.

As well as sharing jokes and gifting Mo Salah, among others, Betis shirts with their names on, this touching moment showed the affection Harvey Elliott has for the Spaniard.

Szoboszlai’s sharp finish

After a disappointing second half to last season, Dominik Szoboszlai has started this campaign as one of Liverpool’s sharpest players. This was evident on Friday night with with his lovely finish past Adrian.

Shortly after Nyoni came on, the 17-year-old played one of his many line-breaking passes into the feet of Szoboszlai, who turned swiftly and passed to Mo Salah.

The Hungarian then continued his run inside the full-back, received the ball from Salah and finished first-time into the far corner on his stronger right foot.

It was an excellent finish that showed there is more to Szoboszlai’s shooting range than his trademark long-distance thunderbolts.

Tailgating & Mexican waves – but stay in pre-season!

? He's Virgil van Dijk… ? Our supporters are enjoying @JamieWebster94's performance ahead of tonight's clash with Real Betis ? pic.twitter.com/nykER3zkOj — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 26, 2024

One of the great parts of pre-season is watching Liverpool play in front of supporters from around the world who wouldn’t normally get to see the Reds in person.

While it was disappointing that tickets were so expensive, 42,679 people still managed to see Liverpool play at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

The day had a very different feel to a usual match at Anfield, with the American and Liverpudlian cultures colliding to create a light-hearted, fun atmosphere.

Outside, there was the American tradition of tailgating, while Mexican waves were being started inside.

This isn’t something that would go down well for competitive games, but it certainly adds an extra element of atmosphere for fans at these friendlies.