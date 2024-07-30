Liverpool were among the clubs to enquire over a deal for Italian centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, but the 22-year-old has now signed for rivals Arsenal.

Calafiori emerged as a potential target back in June, with The Athletic‘s James Horncastle reporting that the Reds were among the clubs to ask over his availability.

At the time, the left-sided defender was shining for Italy at the Euros, but following their exit the situation around his future at Bologna intensified.

Liverpool continued to be linked in the Italian press, but little developed when it came to a concrete move for a player who can operate at both centre-back and left-back.

Instead, Calafiori has now signed for Arsenal in a deal worth up to £42 million, and has immediately joined Mikel Arteta’s squad for their own tour of the United States.

That means their new No. 33 could be in the squad to play Liverpool in their friendly in Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

“Good question. I don’t know,” Arteta told reporters in his pre-match press conference, when asked if Calafiori could feature.

“He had a long flight yesterday, had the medical, so the last 48 hours, they’ve been quite busy for him.

“Today he hasn’t really done anything with the team. Tomorrow he will probably train some parts. So let’s see how it is.

“We don’t want to rush anything. If he’s available and fit, great, he might play a few minutes. And if we think that he’s still not ready, we’re not going to push it.”

Arsenal named an initial 26-man squad to travel to the US for friendlies against Man United and Liverpool, which has now increased to 30 with the arrivals of Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli and the addition of Calafiori.

Arteta’s side beat Man United in their first friendly at the weekend, with Gabriel Jesus and Martinelli scoring after Rasmus Hojlund’s opener.

Both Hojlund and Leny Yoro – another centre-back target for Liverpool who eventually joined Man United from Lille – suffered injuries in that clash, casting doubt over their involvement in the Reds’ final friendly of the tour.