Real Sociedad’s president, Jokin Aperribay has denied rumours that Liverpool are in transfer talks for the club’s Japanese winger, Takefusa Kubo.

Earlier this week, Japanese newspaper Sports Nippon reported that “negotiations are already in the final stages” for Liverpool to sign Kubo for just over £50 million and mentioned that his agent, Roberto Tukada, has been in England for talks.

However, since that report, the story has yet to develop and now, La Real’s president has shut down the notion of a transfer.

As quoted by Noticias de Gipuzkoa, while speaking to media in Japan where the La Liga side are currently on tour, president Apperibay said: “There is nothing with Kubo, there is no possibility of him leaving.

“Anything can happen in the market, but I think Take Kubo is very happy at Real Sociedad. He will stay and there are no negotiations with any team.

“We love Take a lot, he is a great lad and I hope he stays at Real forever.”

It is not out of the realm of possibility that Liverpool could move for Kubo and, as Apperibay said, “Anything can happen in the market.”

However, it is wise to be sceptical of the original report from Sports Nippon, especially given that they claimed he would earn £240,000 per week at Liverpool.

Currently, he earns about £40,000 per week, according to Capology, and this wage increase would make him Liverpool’s second-highest paid player.

Who is Take Kubo?

The 23-year-old is primarily a left-footed right winger, seen as somebody who could challenge Mo Salah if he were to sign.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2019, he has played 159 times in La Liga but never for Los Blancos.

After loans at Mallorca, Villarreal and Getafe, he made a permanent switch to La Real in 2022, where he has now scored 16 goals in 85 appearances.

International teammate Wataru Endo has recently added fuel to the Kubo fire by speaking highly of the attacker.

On Abema Sports Time, when asked which Japan player he would like to join him at Anfield, Endo replied: “Kubo.

“The search for a replacement for Mohamed Salah has begun, so this is becoming a real area for Liverpool to strengthen.

“I think the player who can replace him, in the national team, would be Kubo.”

Kubo would be an exciting signing and does have the attributes to replace Salah, but the latest comments from La Real’s president suggest it would be a difficult transfer for Liverpool to complete this summer.