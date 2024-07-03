Cody Gakpo was in excellent form again as the Netherlands booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Euros, scoring and assisting in a 3-0 win over Romania.

Gakpo has stood out as the Dutch side’s top performer at this summer’s tournament, serving food for thought to Liverpool as he excels in his natural role on the left.

That continued on Tuesday evening as he opened the scoring in Netherlands’ last-16 clash with Romania, picking up the ball on the left and cutting onto his right to blast home.

His strike – his third of the tournament – was recorded at a top speed of 121km per hour, with goalkeeper Florin Nita powerless to stop it at his near post.

Netherlands had a series of close chances as they dominated the tie, including a header from Virgil van Dijk that struck the foot of the post, while later Gakpo charged from the edge of his own area to fire a convincing effort from range.

The No. 11 thought he had made it a brace just after the hour mark, but after stabbing home Nathan Ake’s flick-on, he was found to be offside.

Gakpo played a vital role in the eventual second, though, beating Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin at an impossible angle on the byline to deliver a Luis Suarez-esque assist for Donyell Malen.

Ronald Koeman then withdrew Gakpo after an impressive display that saw him record the most touches in the opposition box (10), fire the joint-most shots on goal (four) and create the second-most chances (three).

Malen then made it 3-0 with his second goal of the game, setting up a quarter-final clash with Turkiye on Saturday night.

In the NOS studio as part of their post-match coverage, former Netherlands playmaker Rafael van der Vaart issued some rather unique praise for Gakpo, per Dutch outlet Voetbalzone.

“There are very few players in the world who dribble towards an opponent and the full-back then shits his pants. But you have that with Gakpo,” he claimed.

Alongside Van der Vaart was Pierre van Hooijdonk, who added: “I really think he is our star of this team. He was already in Qatar [at the World Cup], and now too.

“In all facets of being a professional, he is really an example for everyone. The way he has managed to develop very steadily at PSV, a transfer to Liverpool.

“He is still quite modest in the Dutch national team, but he is our star.”