Dominik Szoboszlai has admitted that things are “a little bit different” under Arne Slot but that Liverpool are still “going for the Premier League.”

It has been all change at Liverpool this summer, but Szoboszlai appears to be taking the developments in his stride as he enters his second year at the club.

After making a strong start to life on Merseyside last season, his form tailed off significantly and he will now be seeking to impress Slot and win back his place in the side.

Speaking to LFC TV, Szoboszlai said: “I’m feeling very good, getting ready for the new season but [there are] big games ahead of us, big season, new challenges, so I think everyone is getting ready.”

The Hungarian returned to pre-season on July 16, three weeks after being knocked out of the European Championships. He is now in the USA and working hard in the heat.

The 23-year-old continued: “[It was a] hard session but that’s why we are here.

“It’s a little bit different – the style of playing, how we play, how we are with the ball and also against the ball.

“Everybody’s new from the training staff, we are getting to know them but until now I think everybody’s happy with it and looking forward.

“Yeah, it’s quite intense but we have a lot of things to do and we need to be intense in the season as well.”

While Slot embraces broadly the same principles as Jurgen Klopp, the players must learn his alterations quickly if Liverpool are to have a successful season, something Szoboszlai is intent on.

“It can be always better. Last year we finished third, win the Carabao Cup, but yeah, this year, the Champions League, back again where we belong,” the midfielder added.

“We want to show ourselves there as well, and we are going for the Premier League as well.”

That charge begins on August 17, away at Ipswich, but before then, the Reds have four friendly matches to help prepare them for the new season.

The first game is in Pittsburgh against Real Betis, on July 27 at 12.30am (BST), and is the first chance for fans to see Slot attempt to implement his style of play.

However, without several key players, including Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, we likely won’t see a team close to the one that will start against Ipswich, until the Reds play Sevilla at Anfield on August 11.