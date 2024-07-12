After a midfield experiment that failed and an unwillingness to use a world-class player in his preferred position, England’s plans for Gareth Southgate aren’t promising for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

For the second consecutive European Championships, England have found themselves in the final, and now only Spain stand in their way of lifting the trophy on Sunday.

And irrespective of what unfolds, the Telegraph report that the FA want Southgate to stay as manager beyond his existing contract – which expires in December – and oversee the 2026 World Cup charge.

It is a decision that would put further doubt on Alexander-Arnold’s international career.

As Liverpool fans, we will all say it is a no-brainer to start Alexander-Arnold, a world-class operator who can break lines and deliver balls no one else can in the Three Lions setup.

However, throughout the Euros, the England boss has allowed him to be used as a scapegoat and to warm a seat on the bench in favour of pursuing with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker.

While 33 and 34 years of age, respectively, and nearing the end of their international careers, Southgate’s unwillingness to utilise Liverpool’s vice-captain remains steadfast.

There will come a time when they are not a roadblock to minutes for England, but others will point to someone like Reece James as an alternative Southgate would opt for.

Alexander-Arnold represents a move away from old favourites and the comfort zone, something the 53-year-old has been hesitant to embrace throughout his tenure.

With just 134 minutes at this summer’s tournament, countless pundits including Gary Lineker and Gary Neville have implored Southgate to use Alexander-Arnold’s skillset to no avail.

It is hard to see how that changes if he and England extend their relationship beyond 2024.

From a Liverpool perspective, that he would not be risking injury or adding minutes to his legs while playing for England would be a boost, but there’s no escaping his own personal disappointment.

Southgate may turn down the offer to oversee another World Cup campaign, but we’ll have to wait and see.