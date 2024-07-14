Though their proposed takeover of French club Bordeaux is yet to be finalised, Fenway Sports Group are reportedly presiding over key decisions on transfers.

FSG are expected to purchase Ligue 2 side Bordeaux as part of their new venture towards a multi-club model, with an initial investment of €42 million (£36.1m).

That injection of cash is required as Bordeaux bid to overturn their demotion to the French third tier due to their ongoing financial issues.

Overall, the takeover is projected to be worth around £67.6 million which, in the landscape of the sport, is relatively light in terms of purchasing a majority stake.

FSG have confirmed their interest, but in a statement earlier this week described the process as being in the “early stages of dialogue and engagement.”

Any decision will be required within the next week-and-a-half, however, as Bordeaux appeal their sanctions by French financial authorities.

French publication L’Equipe have now reported that while “there is no guarantee that the sales process will be completed,” FSG officials are “already very influential” at Bordeaux.

This includes decisions over transfers, such as a permanent deal for loanee Gaetan Weissbeck, and contracts, with Vital Nsimba’s terms having expired but with a chance of renewing.

FSG’s primary contact in this respect is deputy general director Thomas Jacquemier, who has been “pushing very hard” for the sale of the club.

Their level of involvement indicates that FSG are serious about purchasing Bordeaux, but it is explained that an agreement with current owner Gerard Lopez is complicated.

It is suggested that FSG could provide an initial loan of €42 million to avoid demotion to the Championnat National, with “the promise of buying the club later.”

But Lopez is said to be seeking further assurances in any deal, such as compensation in the event Bordeaux earn promotion back to Ligue 1 and even qualifying for European competition.

There is seemingly even a chance that Lopez opts to funnel more of his own cash into the club, effectively presenting himself as a possible rival to FSG for any deal.

As it stands, it appears more likely that Bordeaux will join Liverpool under the FSG umbrella, and the input from Boston shows that there are already plans in place to push forward with the French side.