With Fenway Sports Group aiming to purchase another football club to partner with Liverpool, a delegation is reportedly in talks over the acquisition of Bordeaux.

An expansion into a multi-club model has a number of benefits to Liverpool themselves, and a host of clubs have been touted as possible ventures.

Following speculation over investment into South America, it appears as though FSG’s first purchase could instead come in France.

Local outlet France Bleu report on Tuesday that FSG are “very serious” about acquiring Bordeaux, with “exclusive discussions” held with the Ligue 2 side’s current owners.

Now, representatives of both FSG and Bordeaux have attended a hearing with the DNCG – described as the “financial policeman of French football” – in order to ratify any prospective deal.

John W. Henry is said to one of those to have made the trip, with Julian Ward also joining Bordeaux owner and president Gerard Lopez for discussions along with a lawyer representing FSG.

It is maintained that there is “no binding offer” from FSG, but “negotiations are continuing on the financial front” and the expectation is that an initial investment of €42 million will be made to ensure Bordeaux can participate in Ligue 2 for 2024/25.

This comes with the club under threat of demotion to the Championnat National – the third tier of French football – due to long-standing debt.

Lopez, who purchased Bordeaux in 2021, is set to remain involved with the club as a minority shareholder, with his intention being that they avoid becoming a throwaway asset akin to Troyes within the City Football Group.

“Both parties hope for finalisation of the sale within 10 days,” it is explained, with their meetings with the DNCG crucial to any takeover.

An interesting wrinkle to the story is that former Liverpool midfielder Albert Riera is currently manager at Bordeaux.

Riera, who is enjoying a blossoming reputation as a coach, joined from Slovenian side NK Celje last year, having previously spent two years at Bordeaux as a player.

The hope will be that developments over FSG’s potential buyout will be made within the coming days, with Michael Edwards set to lead operations between Liverpool and Bordeaux alongside Ward.