After both parties confirmed talks for Fenway Sports Group to purchase French club Bordeaux had ended, reports in France claim negotiations have resumed.

With FSG exploring their options as they seek to add at least one more football club to their stable, Bordeaux emerged as a potential candidate.

But after entering talks to purchase the struggling French side, the Boston-based group later confirmed that they would no longer be pursuing a deal.

A statement on July 16 read: “Following extensive and constructive discussions with all stakeholders, FSG has made the decision not to pursue the acquisition of FC Girondins de Bordeaux.”

Concerns over ongoing financial commitments including with their stadium were cited by Bordeaux themselves, with the club facing risk of demotion to the third tier due to longstanding debts.

Talks back on?

On Monday, French newspaper Sud Ouest claimed that FSG had reopened negotiations, with a deadline looming over Bordeaux’s future on Tuesday morning.

Sud Ouest reported that a meeting took place in the port city on Monday morning to discuss figures regarding stadium rent (€4.7m a year) and the club’s debts (€20m).

“FSG is obviously in a strong position since the current owner Gerard Lopez has his back to the wall,” the publication explained.

“Either he sells the club in the coming hours, or he is forced to file for bankruptcy with the near certainty of losing his investment (€60m).”

On the back of that report, however, FSG sources have insisted that they are not pursuing a deal to purchase Bordeaux.

FSG dismiss claims

“FSG sources dismissing suggestions that they have resumed talks to acquire Bordeaux,” journalist David Lynch wrote on Twitter.

“They insist no change since last week’s statement confirming a deal wouldn’t be progressing.”

It remains to be seen whether this is a negotiation tactic, particularly given the suggestion that they hold the power over Bordeaux’s current owner.

But either way, there will not be a long wait to discover whether or not FSG will be purchasing the club, as Bordeaux will need to be bailed out by any prospective buyer by Tuesday morning.

That is when an appeal hearing over their demotion to Championnat National takes place, with evidence of funds required to avoid those sanctions.