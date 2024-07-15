★ PREMIUM
Heitinga deal close and Mac Allister wins Copa America – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool are close to appointing a new member of Arne Slot‘s backroom staff, while two Reds players have suffered differing fortunes at Copa America.

 

Liverpool close to coaching appointment

According to the Liverpool Echo, the club are on the verge of announcing John Heitinga as part of their coaching team.

The Dutchman has already confirmed that talks with the Reds have taken place, and he is now expected to join up with Slot soon.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Monday, January 20, 2014: Everton's John Heitinga on the substitute's bench before the Premiership match against West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Heitinga represented Everton during his playing days, while last season he was David Moyes’ right-hand man at West Ham.

It is claimed that the 40-year-old has been ‘headhunted’ by Slot, who views him as a strong addition to work alongside.

 

5 things today: Joy for Mac Allister & Diaz divides critics

  • Alexis Mac Allister earned Copa America glory after Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 in the final. He’s a winning machine at international level
  • The Colombian media are very torn about Luis Diaz‘s final display, however, with verdicts ranging from “electric” to his “worst game”
  • Cody Gakpo has left Euro 2024 with the Golden Boot award, following a UEFA rule change. We’re excited to see how he fares under Slot

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

COLOGNE, GERMANY - Wednesday, June 19, 2024: Switzerland's goal-scorer Xherdan Shaqiri waves to the crowd after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Switzerland at the Müngersdorfer Stadium. The game finished in a 1-1 draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Former Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has confirmed his retirement from international football – he won 125 caps for Switzerland! (TIA)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, January 1, 2024: Newcastle United's manager Eddie Howe (R) and Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC on New Year's Day at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Eddie Howe is reportedly a leading contender to replace Southgate, should he depart. That would feel like a very FA appointment! (Times)

  • Spain duo Rodri and Lamine Yamal picked up the Player of the Tournament and Young Player of the Tournament awards after winning the Euros (UEFA)

  • Thomas Muller has retired from international football at the age of 34, confirming the news on social media. What a player he has been

 

Video of the day

This Is Anfield were present for the launch of Liverpool’s newly renovated museum in the Kop, which now includes a superb Klopp exhibition…

And if you’re after something to read, This Is Anfield‘s Jack Lusby has written about Liverpool’s Carabao Cup success last season, and why it should further cement Klopp’s legacy at Anfield.

