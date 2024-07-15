It has been a busy summer so far with the Euros, Copa America and the transfer window, and you may have missed some of the deals involving Liverpool.

With the summer tournaments now over at senior level, the focus can now turn back to club football, with Liverpool’s pre-season already underway.

Along with that comes business in the transfer market, with the Reds’ new setup led by sporting director Richard Hughes busy with plans to bolster Arne Slot‘s squad.

The transfer window has now been open for a month – and here’s everything we know on Liverpool’s summer deals so far.

Who has joined so far?

Liverpool are yet to officially announce any new signings.

However, deals are reported to have been lined up to bring in midfielder Alvin Ayman, 16, and winger Rio Ngumoha, 15, from Wolves and Chelsea respectively.

Goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga‘s loan spell at St Patrick’s Athletic, which was due to run until November, was terminated at the end of June.

And who has left?

Liverpool’s only confirmed sale so far saw 24-year-old Colombian defender Anderson Arroyo join Spanish club Burgos CF for an undisclosed fee.

Meanwhile, Calvin Ramsay has joined Wigan on a season-long loan.

Another 11 players were released on the expiry of their contracts, including Thiago, Adrian and Joel Matip.

Thiago has since retired and Adrian has joined Real Betis on a free transfer.

Melkamu Frauendorf (Hannover 96), Adam Lewis (Morecambe), Luke Hewitson (Fleetwood), Francis Gyimah (Stoke) and Nathan Giblin (AFC Liverpool) have also signed for other clubs.

Yet to find clubs are Mateusz Musialowski, Cody Pennington and Niall Osborne.

Liverpool have received fees for former players Luis Alberto (£2.5m) and Kamil Grabara (£2.3m) this summer due to sell-on clauses activated by moves to Al-Duhail and Wolfsburg respectively.

Who are Liverpool interested in?

Liverpool have been linked with a multitude of players, though the club have only been credited with genuine interest in a handful.

Leny Yoro is a known target, as is Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, while Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande has come under consideration.

Newcastle attempted to engineer a deal to send Anthony Gordon to Liverpool before their PSR deadline, but despite interest from the Reds, the terms were deemed unrealistic.

Interest has also been reported in goalkeepers Bento, Justin Bijlow and Michele Di Gregorio, the latter of whom has since joined Juventus.

Others touted with moves to Anfield include Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, Leeds winger Crysensio Summerville, Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo, PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko and Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho.

An enquiry into Marc Guehi‘s availability was reportedly made in March, with the club taking their interest in the Crystal Palace centre-back no further.

Meanwhile, club sources have ruled out moves for Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, Atalanta midfielder Ederson, Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio and Porto midfielder Alan Varela.

And which players are wanted by other clubs?

Unsurprisingly, there is interest in a host of Liverpool players, including overtures from the Saudi Pro League towards Alisson.

Alisson, however, remains happy with his position at Anfield.

Liverpool are claimed to have rejected a loan-to-buy offer for Tyler Morton from RB Leipzig, with Feyenoord, Sevilla, Eintracht Frankfurt, Atalanta, Southampton, Bournemouth and Ipswich also linked and the club wanting £20 million.

Nat Phillips was also subject of a £4 million bid from Turkish side Trabzonspor, with Liverpool rejecting that offer as they value the centre-back at upwards of £8 million.

Cardiff, Mainz and Burnley have also been touted with moves for Phillips.

The club have already rejected offers from Mainz and Wolfsburg for Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, who they value at £20 million, with PSV Eindhoven, Bologna, Brentford and Southampton all interested.

As part of their approach regarding Gordon, Newcastle proposed a swap including Jarell Quansah, which Liverpool promptly turned down.

Youngster Bobby Clark is wanted on loan by Leipzig, Salzburg and Norwich, while Hull, Blackburn, Derby, Huddersfield and Birmingham are all keen to take James McConnell on for the season.

Liverpool rebuffed a loan-to-buy offer for goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek from Portuguese club Vitoria SC, with more loan interest from Polish clubs FKS Stal Mielec and MKS Cracovia.

Another goalkeeper, Jakub Ojrzynski, is currently on trial with GKS Katowice.

Less concrete interest in Luis Diaz has come from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, with Liverpool reportedly not looking to sell – though a minimum valuation of £50 million has been set.

Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas and Fabio Carvalho have all been tipped for moves with no approaches so far.

Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio are among those expected to leave having been left out of Slot’s pre-season group.