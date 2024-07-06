Liverpool’s goalkeeping department needs tending to this summer, and the agent of Juventus’ new goalkeeper, Michele Di Gregorio, confirmed the club held talks over a potential move.

Adrian is still officially a Liverpool player, but he has not made moves to sign the contract extension the club tabled to him, with a return to boyhood club Real Betis expected.

His experience as third-choice goalkeeper would ideally need replacing, and then there have been doubts over Caoimhin Kelleher‘s future as he voiced his desires to be a No. 1.

So far, the situation has not changed, but the Reds have been linked to several shot stoppers, including Di Gregorio, who signed for Juventus from Monza on Friday on an initial loan deal.

Ufficiale | Michele Di Gregorio è un nuovo giocatore della Juventus! ???? I dettagli dell’accordo ???? — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) July 5, 2024

Italian media linked Liverpool to the 26-year-old, and his agent, Carlo Belloni, has confirmed talks took place, but they came after their word had already been given to Juventus.

“There were talks with Liverpool and, obviously, we were very pleased to hear from them,” Belloni told TV Play.

“However, we had no doubts about the choice after speaking with [Cristiano] Giuntoli (Juventus sporting director).

“We remained faithful to Juve because it was what he wanted, what Juve wanted and Thiago Motta immediately came up with Di Gregorio’s name.”

Di Gregorio, 26, became a target for Juventus with Wojciech Szczesny expected to move to Saudi Arabia – he made 144 appearances for Monza over four seasons, keeping 53 clean sheets.

The Italian is not the first ‘keeper Liverpool have been linked to this summer, with Athletico Paranaense’s Bento mooted – which is unsurprising given the club’s Brazilian ties with Alisson and coach Claudio Taffarel.

It is evident then that Liverpool have been putting feelers out in the position, and sporting director Richard Hughes did confirm that “we will always be opportunistic if we can.”

Adding on the transfer situation, “If we can improve as we go, we will look to do that.”

A lot will rest on Adrian and Kelleher’s respective situations, but Liverpool can’t be caught reacting, they need to be proactive.