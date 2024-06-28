Liverpool will be left to seek a new goalkeeper signing with Adrian‘s move elsewhere “tied up,” which has led them to monitor another Brazilian.

Adrian had been offered a new one-year contract to stay at Anfield but, with his terms set to expire on Monday, the Spaniard is instead moving on.

It has been widely reported that the 37-year-old has decided to return to LaLiga after receiving an offer from boyhood club Real Betis.

According to Diario de Sevilla, that agreement is now “tied up,” with it explained that he is “not coming to spend a sabbatical year” and will instead compete for the No. 1 role.

That move is likely to be announced upon the expiry of his contract at Liverpool next week, with Adrian following Thiago and Joel Matip in leaving on a free transfer.

With Caoimhin Kelleher also expected to push for a move away after confirming his desire to be a regular starting goalkeeper, it will turn the Reds to the transfer market.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo, that has seen them weigh up a move for 25-year-old Athletico Paranaense stopper Bento.

Inter Milan were tipped to seal a deal for the two-cap Brazil international, but have instead pivoted to Genoa’s Josep Martinez, who is due to join in the coming days.

That, it is claimed, has sparked interest from Liverpool, Sporting CP and Benfica in a player valued at over €15 million (£12.7m).

Following the breakdown of Bento’s switch to Inter, Athletico “will now listen to other proposals,” though it is maintained that they intend to keep their No. 1 if their price tag is not met.

Bento made his debut for Athletico in 2020, becoming first choice two years later, and has already made 163 appearances for the club, who are currently sixth in the Brazilian top flight.

Bento in 2024 • Games: 26

• Clean sheets: 13

• Goals conceded: 16

He was first called up to the Brazil national team in 2023 and made his first start in their 1-0 friendly win over England in March of this year.

Now, he is part of the squad at Copa America, serving as backup to and competition for Alisson – which, if Liverpool pursue a transfer, could be a precursor to his role on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s Brazilian connection

Interest in Bento is certainly not out of the question, particularly given the influence of both Alisson and goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel.

With John Achterberg departing his role as head of goalkeeping this summer, it would be no surprise if Taffarel’s opinion is given more weight when it comes to identifying targets.

The 58-year-old is part of the Brazil staff, too, working with Alisson and Bento on a daily basis at Copa America – while back at Liverpool, 21-year-old Marcelo Pitaluga is also part of the Brazilian goalkeeping contingent.