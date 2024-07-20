With Liverpool yet to sign a player in the summer transfer window, we have looked at six left-backs that could be good additions to the squad.

Left-back isn’t a position in desperate need of an upgrade; however, at some point, Arne Slot will need to start planning for the future.

With Andy Robertson having turned 30 earlier this year, he is probably past his zenith though has plenty still to give as a Liverpool player.

Slot may want to replace his backup, Kostas Tsimikas, or promote one of the academy’s left-backs – Luke Chambers and Owen Beck are both promising players – as Robertson’s minutes are managed more.

Here are six left-backs Liverpool could sign in the 2024 summer transfer window…

Rayan Ait-Nouri – Wolves

Age: 23

2023/24 club apps: 38

First off, we have Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has been probably the most strongly-linked left-back to Liverpool this summer.

With Wolves, he has shown brilliant quality going forward, controlling the ball in tight spaces and playing 33 times in the Premier League last season.

Among other reports in late June, Algerian reporter Abdel Hamed wrote on X that Ait-Nouri was in line to leave Wolves this summer, with the Reds in “pole position” to sign him.

Speaking to Anfield Index, Merseyside journalist David Lynch then commented: “Because he’s been linked so frequently recently, and obviously Liverpool have a great relationship with his agency, so I think that there’s definitely something in that.”

Pervis Estupinan – Brighton

Age: 26

2023/24 club apps: 27

While the rumours of a move for Pervis Estupinan haven’t been particularly reliable, he is someone who could appeal to fans.

Since moving to Brighton from Villarreal in 2022, the Ecuadorian has been a consistent starter in an exciting team under departed coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Over the last year, he has managed 6.21 progressive passes per 90 minutes, which places him in the top five percent of comparable players in Europe’s top five leagues.

According to FBRef, he also ranks highly for interceptions and progressive carries (dribbles up the pitch).

Antonee Robinson – Fulham

Age: 26

2023/24 club apps: 44

Having impressed when playing against Liverpool, Fulham‘s Antonee Robinson has been touted as a replacement for Tsimikas and could suit Slot’s attacking style of play.

With lightning pace, the American played 44 times last season in a Marco Silva team that started the campaign strongly but ultimately finished 13th in the Premier League.

Robinson won Fulham‘s player-of-the-season award for the 2023/24 season and has attracted plenty of interest from clubs towards the top of the division.

Piero Hincapie – Bayer Leverkusen

Age: 22

2023/24 club apps: 43

OK, so Piero Hincapie may not technically be a left-back, but he is on this list as he has been known to play there.

Hincapie is a supremely talented defender who usually plays as a centre-half but did start 10 times on the left last season.

As a winner of the double and key figure in Bayer Leverkusen’s unbeaten domestic season, the Ecuadorian will reportedly cost at least £34 million, with figures as high as £66 million previously being relayed also.

Milos Kerkez – Bournemouth

Age: 20

2023/24 club apps: 33

Even before Milos Kerkez joined Bournemouth, there were suggestions of interest from Liverpool, which highlights the impressive work of the Cherries’ then-technical director, a certain Richard Hughes, who is now the Reds’ sporting director.

Despite playing well in his first Premier League season, Kerkez is unlikely to be ready to step into the first-choice role at Liverpool, but he could be a potential long-term replacement for Robertson.

Jorrel Hato – Ajax

Age: 18

2023/24 club apps: 46

Jorrel Hato is considered one of the best young defenders in Europe, having made 46 Ajax appearances last season, for much of which he was just 17 years old.

The Dutch giants aren’t scared to play their academy graduates, but to play that many games in a highly pressurised environment is still impressive.

While Hato is primarily a centre-half, the left-footer played 10 times at left-back for Ajax last season.

Unfortunately, he wouldn’t come cheap to Liverpool, but he could be persuaded to sign given his relationship with assistant coach John Heitinga from their time at the Ajax academy.