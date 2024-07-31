Joe Gomez could leave Liverpool this summer after a proposed £45 million switch to Newcastle fell through during talks over a deal for Anthony Gordon.

Before the Premier League‘s PSR deadline at the end of June, Liverpool were involved in talks with Newcastle as they Tyneside club looked to avoid sanctions.

Gordon, a boyhood Reds supporter, was offered to the Reds, and due to their longstanding interest a proposal was made over a transfer.

That, according to the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle, would have seen the winger join Liverpool for £75 million while Gomez went the other way for £45 million.

The deal was “agreed in principle,” but ultimately Newcastle pulled out as they were able to instead sell fringe players Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh.

However, it is now claimed that this has left Gomez facing a decision over whether to leave Anfield this summer, with “growing interest” in the defender.

Gomez is “fully aware of the situation” around talks with Newcastle last month, and is now “attracting significant interest from a number of other clubs.”

Liverpool are “yet to receive an official bid” for their No. 2, but any transfer may require them to dip into the market for a new centre-back.

The Mail‘s Simon Jones has claimed Gomez is “open for a new challenge,” having been “happy at the chance of regular first-team football in his favoured position” at St James’ Park.

It remains to be seen whether the situation will develop further, though it is understandable if the player is seeking assurances over game time.

Gomez has dropped down the pecking order at centre-back in recent years, finding himself behind both Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate as Virgil van Dijk‘s first-choice partner.

Sepp van den Berg has since returned for pre-season and could now stay with the club, as though there is widespread interest in the Dutchman, Liverpool have already rejected offers from Mainz, Wolfsburg and PSV Eindhoven.

The 22-year-old could provide an immediate replacement for Gomez if he does decide to leave, with it likely that only one is allowed to depart.

Liverpool had hoped to sign teenager Leny Yoro from Lille this summer, though interest in the Frenchman – who ultimately joined Man United – was reported as separate to their general plans for the transfer window.