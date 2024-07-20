Kostas Tsimikas has been the subject of transfer speculation again this summer, but Liverpool’s transfer stance explains why there has been no advancement on any rumours.

The left-back enjoyed a rare seven weeks off this summer and returned for pre-season from the first day earlier this month, and he has since offered an insight on Arne Slot‘s demands.

The arrival of the Dutchman offers a chance at a fresh start for the Greece international, but that has not silenced transfer speculation after 17 starts last season.

But the Echo‘s Ian Doyle has reported that, “at present, there has been no desire from club or player for the Greek to leave.”

Tsimikas has always appeared content to be Andy Robertson‘s deputy and if neither the club nor the player are pushing for that to change, then the status quo will remain.

In mid-June the Mail‘s Liverpool reporter Lewis Steele said on The Redmen TV’s ‘Transfer Insight’ show that he “wouldn’t be surprised if he left this summer, just based on certain things I’ve heard.”

Tsimikas signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool less than a year ago, tying him to the club until 2027, and that is why there has been no show of unrest from the 28-year-old.

Slot is still assessing the squad he has inherited and stances could yet change the deeper we go into the summer, but it remains to be seen if any club would be forthcoming with a bid.

The left-back signed in 2020 and has averaged 21.5 appearances per season, half of Robertson’s average in the same amount of time.

Robertson reported for pre-season earlier in the week and joins Tsimikas, Owen Beck and Luke Chambers as the notable left-back names in the squad – the latter three all featured in the friendly against Preston.