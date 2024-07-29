Following the departure of Adrian this summer, the oldest player on Liverpool’s books is not even playing for the first team, with Jay Spearing extending his stay.

Adrian‘s decision to leave Anfield on the expiry of his contract has reduced the average age of Arne Slot‘s squad, with the goalkeeper having turned 37 in January.

Now, the oldest player in Slot’s ranks is Virgil van Dijk, at 33, with Mo Salah, Alisson, Wataru Endo and Andy Robertson the only others over the age of 30.

Still part of the playing squad, however, is Spearing, with the midfielder heading into his third season as player-coach in the academy at 35.

Spearing came off the bench as Liverpool U21s beat non-league Chorley 2-0 in their pre-season friendly on Saturday, and confirmed the extension of his career afterwards.

“Boots staying firmly on for another season,” he wrote on Instagram.

The academy graduate returned to the club in 2022, taking up a new role in the club’s youth ranks, largely coaching the U18s while featuring for the U21s when required.

He has earned plaudits for his work with Liverpool’s youngsters, particularly for his influence as an additional player in training and during games.

Extending his stay as a player with the U21s comes on the back of a campaign that saw him play 15 times, including three starts, along with six games as an unused substitute.

His role on the pitch in 2024/25 should be a limited one, though his ongoing presence in the squad comes at a time when the futures of many players are uncertain.

Dominic Corness, James Balagizi and Tommy Pilling all started in midfield against Chorley, with coach Barry Lewtas admitting afterwards that he “highly doubts” to have the same lineup for the first day of the season proper.

Michael Laffey and Kyle Kelly, both 18, came off the bench along with Spearing and are expected to form part of the core of Lewtas’ squad.

Trey Nyoni, 17, Luca Stephenson, 20, Tyler Morton, 21, and James McConnell, 19, are currently with the first team on their pre-season tour and are unlikely to stay with the U21s this season.

Nor will Bobby Clark, 19, who is currently injured but is set to either join Slot’s first team or head out on loan.

Spearing’s exposure on the pitch will depend heavily on decisions over those players, then, with the veteran at least on hand to fill in whenever needed.