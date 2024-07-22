Stefan Bajcetic is said to be attracting “plenty of clubs” in the transfer market this summer, but Liverpool have other plans for their prodigious midfielder.

Bajcetic was among those to report back for day one of pre-season under new head coach Arne Slot, and was involved in the first friendly of the summer.

The Spaniard came off the bench for the second half of the behind-closed-doors meeting with Preston at the AXA Training Centre, marking the longest he has been on a pitch for the first team since September.

It has been a long and painful year for Bajcetic, who suffered a series of injury problems related to his growth following his stunning breakthrough.

But he now appears to have come out the other side and, according to The Athletic‘s Gregg Evans, Liverpool expect to have him available “immediately.”

This comes after a meticulous programme to manage his recovery, with the 19-year-old “ready to hit the ground running” after spending his downtime over the summer “working on his fitness and durability.”

Given the level of competition already in Slot’s midfield, it will be difficult for Bajcetic to break in, but there are no plans to allow him to leave.

That is despite “plenty of clubs showing interest,” with the player himself showing “little appetite” to move.

Liverpool are expected to head to their pre-season tour of the United States with at least eight midfield options, including first-team regulars Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will join later in the summer, while Bobby Clark is still recovering from a back injury but could be considered upon his return.

There is also an appetite – at least among fans – for another midfielder to be brought into the group, with the chances of a new addition in the No. 6 role perhaps hinging on Slot’s belief in Bajcetic.

It has long been debated whether the Spain U21 international is better suited as a No. 6 or a No. 8, but the belief is that he will settle deeper.

Any new arrival would further block his pathway into the side, with Bajcetic needing to serve a reminder of the elite potential he showed after first stepping up from the academy in 2022.

Meanwhile, reports in Japan claim Liverpool are close to a new signing, but the reports don’t quite add up.