After leaving Liverpool on the expiry of his contract this summer, highly rated forward Mateusz Musialowski has now agreed to join a surprising new club.

Musialowski’s time at Liverpool saw him attract hopes of a first-team breakthrough, as one of the attacking stars of their academy.

But the young Pole was never able to translate his potential to the senior setup, with a lack of consistency off the ball one of his key issues.

Though he eventually debuted for Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the 6-1 win over Sparta Prague in last season’s Europa League, the 20-year-old was not offered a new contract.

Announced as one of 11 players released at the end of the season, Musialowski is one of the last to have found a new club.

However, Polish outlet Meczyki reports that he has now agreed a three-year deal to join Omonia Nicosia in the Cypriot First Division.

Musialowski is said to have turned down offers from the Polish top flight and Serie B in Italy, having been offered a regular first-team role with Omonia in his favoured role as No. 10.

His plan is reported to be to “prove himself, play regularly and in the future move to a better club,” with Omonia able to offer European football as they are currently in the qualifiers for the Europa Conference League.

Omonia finished third in Cyprus’ top flight last season, four points behind champions APOEL and runners-up AEK Larnaca.

Of those players released this summer, six have already confirmed moves to other clubs, while Thiago has retired and taken up a coaching role at Barcelona.

Adrian signed for Real Betis, with youngsters Melkamu Frauendorf (Hannover 96), Adam Lewis (Morecambe), Luke Hewitson (Fleetwood Town), Francis Gyimah (Stoke) and Nathan Giblin (AFC Liverpool) also landing elsewhere.

Joel Matip has held talks with Bayer Leverkusen, while Niall Osborne and Cody Pennington are yet to find new homes.