A new head coach has brought fresh ideas and fresh perspective for Liverpool, with Conor Bradley detailing their busy start to pre-season under Arne Slot.

Slot is now into his fourth week of pre-season as Liverpool’s head coach, with a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the bag and the next friendly against Arsenal on Wednesday.

So far, it has been a hugely positive start for the Reds, with the players enthusiastic over life under the Dutchman and a vibrant mood around training sessions.

It comes with a new style of play – more possession-focused, but still intense and attacking – which has required Slot and his staff to share lots of information.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Bradley explained that the head coach held “a meeting or two every day” with the squad at the AXA Training Centre in a particularly busy start to pre-season.

“It’s been difficult the first few weeks – obviously it’s new ideas, new [head coach] – but I’ve also really enjoyed it,” the Northern Irishman said.

“It’s just learning new ways and I feel like it’s improved me as a player as well.

“Obviously it’s going to take a couple weeks for us to get it nailed down but I feel like we’re progressing well.

“We just need to keep working hard in training and I’m sure it will all come off on the pitch.

“Especially in the first 10 days at the AXA, I think we probably had a meeting or two every day – which I think is important as well because we need to understand what the gaffer wants.

“It’s been really good and I’ve been really impressed with how it’s been so far.”

Bradley figures to play an important role in Slot’s new-look side, though it remains to be seen whether he will be a regular starter once Trent Alexander-Arnold returns.

With an emphasis on overlapping full-backs out wide, though, there is certainly a belief that the 21-year-old’s energy and attacking quality will fit perfectly into the side.

Asked about the change in style under Slot, Bradley said: “Just probably a bit more structure in the build-up phase.

“Obviously out of the ball it’s quite similar – we still want to press when we lose the ball, we still want it back as quick as we can.

“There’s not massive changes but there’s just little tweaks in there that will hopefully make us better. It’s been really good.”

There is clearly a sense among the players that they can kick on even more with Slot taking over from Jurgen Klopp – and no doubt those early meetings at the AXA will be influential.