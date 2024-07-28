Arsenal beat Man United 2-1 in a pre-season friendly over the weekend and Man United beat Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in a pre-season friendly over the weekend. Confused?

The match, played in Los Angeles on Saturday night, saw Rasmus Hojlund put United ahead, before Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli scored for the Gunners.

Still, though, the match went to a penalty shootout – which United ‘won’ 4-3.

The reason is, this match, plus the two games involving Liverpool are part of a so-called ‘Rivals in Red’ tour in the USA and all three games will involve a penalty shootout regardless of the scoreline.

A message to supporters at the SoFi Stadium in LA read:

“The competition rules for tonight’s match call for a penalty kicks exhibition to be conducted regardless of the score after regulation. They will begin approximately five minutes after the end of the match. Please stay after the conclusion of the match regardless of the score to watch tonight’s penalty kicks.”

Have you ever read anything more American?!

A great match in the books ??? Arsenal takes regulation 2-1, Manchester United takes the PK shootout 4-3!#SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/LdJswHJ1mv — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) July 28, 2024

The match was also notable for Hojlund and new-signing Leny Yoro picking up injuries for United.

Liverpool play Arsenal in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening (Thursday morning UK) and then travel to South Carolina to face Man United on Saturday night (Sunday morning UK).

United play Real Betis before facing Arne Slot‘s Reds, with Erik ten Hag’s side having already played Rosenborg and Rangers prior to travelling to the USA.

Liverpool vs. United takes place at the 77,000-capacity Williams–Brice Stadium and tickets are already sold out.

Liverpool travelled from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia on Saturday, taking part in open training in front of supporters on Sunday – a session which Curtis Jones missed to to injury.