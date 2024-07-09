Liverpool have a flourishing academy at the moment with new players constantly making a name for themselves in the first team or out on loan.

Last season saw the next generation take centre stage as they helped Liverpool win the League Cup amid an injury crisis.

With that experience, many have been promoted to the first-team squad, leaving even younger players to step up while playing for the academy’s youth teams.

Here are six youngsters you should be looking out for at Liverpool.

Kieran Morrison

Age: 17

Position: Attacking midfielder

Kieran Morrison was previously at Man United until switching allegiances at U14 level, but he is now a fully-fledged Red and has been involved in the early stages of Arne Slot‘s pre-season training.

For most of last season, he played on the right but coaches believe he will move infield as he gets older, developing into more of a creative No. 8 than a wide-man.

Morrison is no stranger to scoring screamers, often cutting onto his left foot to whip the ball goalwards – last season, he scored 11 goals in 20 games for the U18s

• READ HERE: Kieran Morrison – How Man United’s loss was Liverpool’s gain with Curtis Jones doppelganger

Trey Nyoni

Age: 17

Position: Attacking midfielder

In a similar vein to Morrison, Trey Nyoni is an exciting attacking 17-year-old who has plenty of ability.

Despite having been at the club for just seven months, Jurgen Klopp saw enough in the youngster to award him his debut in a substitute appearance against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Nyoni still has some growing to do before he can be considered for the first team regularly, but he certainly has the vision and technique to develop into a great player.

Amara Nallo

Age: 17

Position: Centre-back

Like Nyoni, who signed from Leicester last summer, Amara Nallo joined in 2023 also, from West Ham.

He is very different as a player, though, with Nallo standing at well over six-foot tall and acting as a defensive marshal when on the pitch.

As a centre-back, he is strong, intelligent and has already been involved in the first team, making the bench twice last season.

Trent Kone-Doherty

Age: 18

Position: Winger

Along with Morrison, Trent Kone-Doherty is another of Liverpool’s young prospects who originally hail from the Emerald Isle.

Tending to come from the left onto his stronger right foot, Kone-Doherty can play on both wings and has become known as one of the most exciting players at the academy since arriving from Derry City in 2022.

Last season, he scored nine goals in 10 U18 Premier League appearances and also bagged three in four games during the Reds’ FA Youth Cup run to the quarter-finals.

Keyrol Figueroa

Age: 17

Position: Striker

Unlike his father Maynor Figueroa, who was a defender, Keyrol Figueroa plays up front and is a goal-getter.

He is highly rated by his national side and has already represented the USA U19s, scoring on his debut in June against Argentina U20s.

Figueroa has the physicality to make the step up from the U18s next season, should the opportunity arrive in Barry Lewtas‘ U21s squad.

Lucas Pitt

Age: 17

Position: Centre-back/Right-back

Lucas Pitt is a versatile defender who could be very useful for Liverpool, should he continue to develop his physicality and reading of the game.

Originally brought to Liverpool at the age of eight from Hugh McAuley’s academy, he first played for the U18s at just 16 years old.

Last season, he was a major fixture in Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18 side, starting 26 of 37 league matches and helping keep a clean sheet in the FA Youth Cup fifth-round tie against Fulham.

It would be no surprise to see him feature more often at U21 level in the coming campaign.