The Martin Zubimendi to Liverpool saga continues to rumble on, while supposed interest in Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson has emerged.

Reasons for Zubimendi delay explained

There continue to be twists and turns with Liverpool’s pursuit of Zubimendi, and in an update on Friday afternoon, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein assured us that the Reds are still working on the transfer.

There are obstacles to overcome, though, with the structure of the deal an issue, as they look to potentially avoid paying his £51.3 million release clause in one chunk.

Convincing Zubimendi to leave his boyhood club is also proving to be tough, as well as Real Sociedad’s attempts to keep hold of him.

However, Ornstein – along with other journalists on Merseyside – has maintained that “players potentially heading in the opposite direction is not the focus of talks at present.”

Meanwhile, This Is Anfield have spoken to LaLiga commentator Rob Palmer to get his view on what Liverpool would be getting if they sign the Spaniard.

5 other things today: Gomez wanted & Alisson returns

New Joe Gomez transfer interest has emerged from Aston Villa, who have rejected a bid for Diego Carlos from Fulham. The Liverpool man is seen as a possible replacement

Alisson has finally been spotted at the AXA Training Centre, as Arne Slot has a full squad to work with at the end of pre-season

England’s new interim head coach has been confirmed as U21s boss Lee Carsley, which could be good news for Harvey Elliott. The former Everton midfielder is a big fan!

Sepp van den Berg is now wanted by at least 11 clubs, with new interest from Feyenoord and sides in Germany now emerging

Anfield’s new capacity has been revealed as 61,276, making it the fourth-biggest stadium in the Premier League

Other chat from elsewhere

Chelsea are said to have reached an agreement to sign Pedro Neto from Wolves in a £51.4 million deal. He’ll become their 8,000th signing of the summer! (The Athletic)

Barcelona have announced the signing of Euro 2024 star and loosely-linked Liverpool target Dani Olmo. Hell of a signing, that! (FC Barcelona)

Cheer up, Ali!

We mentioned that Alisson is back with his teammates, but if his morning exchange with Mo is anything to go by he’d had an awful night’s sleep!

Here’s hoping a big-money Saudi move isn’t on his mind…

Matches of the night

Matches of the night are Blackburn vs. Derby and Preston vs. Sheffield United (both 8pm BST), as the new Championship season officially gets underway.

It’s good to be back!

There’s also the gold medal clash between France and Spain at the Olympics in Paris, which got underway at 5pm.