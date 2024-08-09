Though talk of Joe Gomez leaving Liverpool has died down, there is ongoing interest in the defender – and a transfer could develop if other deals go through.

Gomez was claimed to be open to departing Anfield following the news of a proposed £45 million switch to Newcastle breaking down in June.

The 27-year-old was touted to be part of a deal to send Anthony Gordon to Liverpool, but with that falling through he was reportedly considering his options.

All signs are that he has pledged his commitment to Arne Slot‘s cause for the season ahead, though, heading into his 10th campaign with the club.

However, the Telegraph‘s Matt Law has now claimed that Aston Villa could target Gomez if they sell centre-back Diego Carlos this summer.

Villa have already rejected an opening bid from Fulham, according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, with the Cottagers seeking a replacement for the departed Tosin Adarabioyo.

The centre-back merry-go-round

Law describes Fulham as “front-runners” for the 31-year-old Carlos, who is also attracting interest from West Ham and clubs in Saudi Arabia.

He claims that Villa have “a number of potential targets” in the event their No. 3 leaves, including Gomez and Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida.

West Ham and Crystal Palace are also in the market for a new centre-back, with the latter expected to sell Marc Guehi to Newcastle – in turn likely ending the Magpies’ interest in Gomez.

Gomez has already been touted as a possible target for West Ham and it would be no surprise if he featured on Palace’s radar either.

The hope will be that Liverpool keep their longest-serving player, but there is also a sense that, if he pushes for a move, that would be accepted by supporters given his desire for a regular starting role at centre-back.

While he would almost certainly enjoy that with any of the clubs mentioned, that is not due to be the case at Anfield.

Gomez is due to head into the season behind Virgil van Dijk, Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order, while a decision is yet to be made on Sepp van den Berg‘s future.

Van den Berg is a target for at least 11 clubs this summer, with Feyenoord the latest to join the queue as they plan for Geertruida’s exit.