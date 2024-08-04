Liverpool were claimed to be open to offers for Joe Gomez this summer, but the defender is said to be “committed” to the club.

The 27-year-old reported back to the AXA Training Centre on Sunday alongside Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

His return comes after plenty of speculation over his future after Newcastle were prepared to part with £45 million for a deal that would see Anthony Gordon move the other way for £75 million.

The Times‘ Paul Joyce has now stated that Gomez “remains committed to Liverpool” and “is focused on emerging as a key player” under new head coach Arne Slot.

It is explained that “discussions never reached the point where Gomez spoke to his potential suitors” after Newcastle sought him out as part of the prospective deal.

This, though, comes after The Athletic’s James Pearce reported “tentative enquiries” were made to the England camp to arrange a medical for Gomez during the Euros.

With neither the club nor Gomez pushing for a move, you expect it would need to be quite the proposal to both parties for each to seriously consider parting ways this summer.

Gomez’s versatility will be valuable for Slot, who will be able to meet up with his defender face-to-face after Liverpool flew home from the US immediately after their win over Man United.

The 27-year-old will understandably be eager to play more regularly, but a change in management puts his position in the team in doubt, with Jarell Quansah and Ibrahima Konate likely ahead in the pecking order to partner Virgil van Dijk.

Gomez heads into his first pre-season under Slot on the back of his most prolific campaign yet when it comes to Reds appearances, featuring 51 times in 2023/24.