England’s new interim head coach has been confirmed as Lee Carsley, who was given a vote of confidence by his U21s midfielder Harvey Elliott this summer.

Carsley has been announced as the short-term successor to Gareth Southgate, who stepped down from his role as England manager after the Euros.

In a statement from the FA, it was confirmed that the 50-year-old will initially take charge of the two UEFA Nations League clashes with the Republic of Ireland and Finland next month.

The expectation is that Carsley will stay in his role throughout the autumn, with a search for England’s new permanent head coach ongoing.

That will take in the whole Nations League group stage, with further clashes with Ireland and Finland as well as two meetings with Greece across October and November.

After that, the FA hope to have identified Southgate’s long-term replacement, though Carsley himself certainly cannot be ruled out.

The appointment of Carsley will be a boost to at least two Liverpool players, with Elliott endorsing the former Everton midfielder when speaking to journalists in the United States last month.

“Absolutely [he is ready]. Lee is an unbelievable manager and an unbelievable guy. He is ready to step up,” he was quoted by the Mail‘s Lewis Steele.

“There have been a lot of big clubs sniffing around him and that is credit to himself and his coaching.

“Whenever I step on the pitch for England I just have freedom to enjoy my football. I feel like he is ready.”

Both Elliott and Curtis Jones have featured heavily for Carsley at U21s level, with only centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis (23) making more appearances for the coach than Elliott (20).

Jones played 14 times for Carsley’s U21s before leaving that age group, while Jarell Quansah has made the step up and Tyler Morton has been frequently involved.

It stands to reason that the former Republic of Ireland international would call up some of those players who have caught the eye during his time at youth level.

The likelihood is that Elliott could be included for next month’s games, while Jones and Quansah may be given an opportunity after being cut from Southgate’s squad for the Euros.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez were the only Liverpool players to travel to Germany with England, and the latter failed to play a single minute at the tournament.

A major point of contention throughout Southgate’s reign was his use – or misuse – of Alexander-Arnold, and it will be interesting to see how a change of coach, for both club and now country, could impact the right-back.