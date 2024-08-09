Arne Slot‘s entire squad is finally back together for pre-season this week, with Alisson spotted at the AXA Training Centre for the first time this summer.

Alisson was the final player to report back for pre-season after an extended holiday following Brazil’s campaign at Copa America.

The goalkeeper was granted almost a month off while many of his team-mates took in three weeks or less, though this will not have been an issue.

Slot’s squad reconvened at the AXA on Tuesday following the tour of the United States, with Alisson one of seven players to join those involved Stateside.

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez are also back involved following their post-season breaks.

And the club have now provided an update from training on Friday, with those players included.

Liverpool will play their final two warmup friendlies on Sunday, with back-to-back meetings with Sevilla (12.30pm) and Las Palmas (5pm).

The latter will be held behind-closed-doors, though both can be watched live on LFCTV.

Alisson‘s return comes after Caoimhin Kelleher and Vitezslav Jaros shared duties in the wins over Real Betis, Arsenal and Man United in the US.

There is no disputing the Brazilian’s place as first choice, but the performances of Liverpool’s two backup options in America were hugely encouraging.

The likes of Tyler Morton, Sepp van den Berg and Nat Phillips were all with the first team at the AXA on Friday amid speculation over various transfers.

Morton’s future has come into question amid Liverpool’s pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with it expected that the 21-year-old be sold this summer as the likes of RB Leipzig and Atalanta circle.

Van den Berg is wanted by at least 11 clubs including PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord, Wolfsburg and Mainz, while Phillips has been the subject of a failed £4 million bid from Trabzonspor.

Interestingly, Morton was one of a number of fringe players involved with the U21s earlier in the week, with Ben Doak, Harvey Blair and Lewis Koumas also featuring in a 5-2 win over Ipswich.

Koumas is closing on the first loan move of his career, signing a new long-term contract with Liverpool ahead of a temporary switch to Stoke.