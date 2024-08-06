Harvey Elliott and Jarell Quansah are among six Liverpool players who have been called up to England youth squads for the September international break.

Lee Carsley’s first squad as interim head coach for the England national team saw Trent Alexander-Arnold the only Liverpool player included.

But six more call-ups have been made at youth level, including Elliott, Quansah and Tyler Morton as part of the England U21s squad to play Northern Ireland (Sept 6) and Austria (Sept 10) next month.

Following Carsley’s interim promotion from his role as U21s coach it had been speculated that Elliott could follow him to the senior setup, but that is not the case yet.

Meanwhile Quansah was given experience under Gareth Southgate but now drops back down to youth international football.

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton has rejoined the U21s group after spending the Euros with the senior national team.

Left-back Luke Chambers, who is spending the season on loan from Liverpool at Wigan, has been named in Paul Nevin’s England U20s squad to play Turkiye (Sept 6) and Romania (Sept 10).

And there has been a first-time call-up for Reds centre-back Carter Pinnington, 17, to the England U18s squad to take part in the Lafarge International Tournament.

Trey Nyoni is also in the squad who will play France (Sept 4), Portugal (Sept 6) and Switzerland (Sept 8) in the friendly four-team tournament in Limoges, France.

Neither Curtis Jones or Joe Gomez were called up to the senior squad and the likes of Harvey Davies and Amara Nallo have missed out at youth level, along with the injured Jayden Danns and James McConnell.

Elsewhere, Calvin Ramsay has been recalled to the Scotland U21s squad after injury and Liverpool U18s striker Prince Kobe Cisse will join the Wales U17s.