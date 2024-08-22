Bobby Clark spent three years at Anfield, and although he leaves as a teenager, he departs with a winners’ medal and gratitude for his “opportunities and experiences.”

Clark’s move to join Pep Lijnders at Salzburg will be met with differing opinions such was the way he performed for Liverpool last season.

The club negotiated a 17.5 percent sell-on clause and will have first refusal on re-signing Clark in the event he leaves Salzburg in the future – which is wise on the Reds’ part.

Still only 19, Clark has plenty of upside to his game and leaves after 14 first-team appearances, one of which saw him pick up a League Cup winners’ medal.

Initially joining as part of the academy contingent from Newcastle, Clark quickly caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp, Lijnders and Vitor Matos – the latter two of whom he is now reunited with.

After an incredible 3 years at @liverpoolfc, I've decided it's time for a new challenge. I've learned so much during my time at the club and am very thankful for the opportunities and experiences I've had. Thank you to all the fans who supported me on this journey #ynwa ?? pic.twitter.com/kGxL7zz8d7 — Bobby clark (@Bobbylclark10) August 22, 2024

In a message on his social media platforms, the midfielder voiced his appreciation for the club and his desire for a “new challenge.”

He penned: “After an incredible 3 years at Liverpool, I’ve decided it’s time for a new challenge.

“I’ve learned so much during my time at the club and am very thankful for the opportunities and experiences I’ve had.

“Thank you to all the fans who supported me on this journey.”

Clark’s post on Instagram was inundated with well wishes, including from Liverpool’s academy players of past and present.

Andy Robertson, Trey Nyoni, Luke Chambers, Calum Scanlon, Jayden Danns, Layton Stewart, James McConnell, Tom Hill, Harvey Blair, Kaide Gordon and Owen Beck were among those to give him their best wishes.

The 19-year-old will wear the No. 10 shirt for Salzburg and he told the Austrian club’s website that his former coach played an important role in his move.

“I am pleased to be taking this step in my career, and I can hardly wait to get out onto the pitch with my new teammates,” he said.

“It is the perfect move to the perfect club for me. I saw at Liverpool the kind of players that are developed in Salzburg, like Sadio Mane and Dominik Szoboszlai, and they were a big inspiration for me.

“Everyone knows how great the prospects are for young players here. I also know Pep Lijnders from Liverpool, of course, and the fact he is the coach here influenced my decision.”