Arne Slot has confirmed the story around Liverpool’s failed pursuit of Martin Zubimendi, and insisted sporting director Richard Hughes “is trying everything.”

Zubimendi was identified as the club’s priority target in the No. 6 role, but after a week of public talks, the deal ultimately collapsed.

That came after the midfielder opted to stay with boyhood club Real Sociedad, ensuring Liverpool remain the only side in Europe’s top five leagues yet to make a signing.

Supporters have vented their frustration at their inactivity in the transfer market, with Hughes taking the brunt of the criticism after joining as sporting director this summer.

Speaking in his first pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Ipswich on Saturday, Slot confirmed that Zubimendi chose not to join.

“I said many times already, I think our squad is really strong and it’s not too easy to find players to help us or strengthen the squad,” the head coach insisted.

“Zubimendi was one of those, to be fair, but he decided not to come and we go forward with the ones we have – Endo is one who did really well in pre-season.

“We are in a good place. In the background, Richard is trying everything to strengthen the squad he can.

“Unfortunately, Zubimendi decided not to come. [Richard] tried everything, but if a player doesn’t want to come, it’s obvious that he’s not coming.”

On Liverpool’s quiet summer, Slot added: “We’re always talking about transfers, but it’s a very positive thing we kept all our players.”

“We are trying to strengthen the squad,” he continued. “In the background Richard is trying to improve the team.”