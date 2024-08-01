With a new head coach comes new ideas, and Arne Slot‘s plan for attacking corners has certainly got people talking.

Liverpool won their second successive pre-season game by beating Arsenal 2-1 in Philadelphia, and there was plenty for fans to discuss.

One notable moment came after half an hour when Liverpool won a corner on the right-hand side.

With Kostas Tsimikas stood over the ball, ready to deliver a left-footed inswinger, every one of Liverpool’s players up for the corner grouped together on the far side, near the edge of the box.

As Tsimikas went to deliver the set piece, they darted into various positions to attack the ball, some charging towards the near post as others held back on the far side and edge of the penalty area.

Liverpool didn’t score from the corner but the Red Arrows did make it difficult for the goalkeeper to claim the ball.

While this tactic isn’t unique to Liverpool, it wasn’t something seen on the same level under Jurgen Klopp.

The same principles would sometimes be applied, with players standing next to each other before sprinting in various directions, but this was usually from a starting point much closer to the goal.

The Reds won’t use this approach on every corner, but it will pose opposition coaches and analysts yet another problem to solve as they get used to playing against Slot’s team.

Liverpool supporters were pleased to see the innovation but did admit it would take some getting used to!

This is borrowed from American football. It's called a sugar huddle. It causes chaos amongst the defense as the on-ball team quickly runs into position. Defenders have a difficult time trying to get organized. Sugar huddles work for both man marking and zonal marking. — Frank Classic (X,X) (?,?) ?? (@Frank_Classic_) August 1, 2024

Best way, cause confusing, defenders don't know what to defend — Mr Morris Dancer (@yatesy_oi_oi) August 1, 2024

I love this kind of stuff it creates confusion an will be hard to defend aslong as they have 4 or 5 different routines. — MMA sheep (@SheepMma) August 1, 2024

Slot's Liverpool on corners. pic.twitter.com/YQidB58dDL — The Bogus Gasman (@BigTallTweets1) August 1, 2024

This video of Arne Slot’s corner tactics during today’s game against @Arsenal is going around and I’m actually into this ???pic.twitter.com/AOMrpyfZ0z — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 1, 2024

This is going to kettle so many heads on The Kop hahahaha pic.twitter.com/SqYK67Q1BD — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) August 1, 2024

It’s an excellent tactic and best way to attack a corner Imo — Ryan Huggins (@r8hugs) August 1, 2024

Liverpool fans are already eating good and we are already seeing some changes in the tactics which can be seen from this new corner kick routine.

Rivals fans are already shaking and shitting in their pants cuz Slot ball is coming to dominate English football pic.twitter.com/cVv9NoIYPt — Topman (@am_topman) August 1, 2024

chao corner with Nunez, VVD, Ibou? can't wait https://t.co/9rMQT0ZmgZ — Bachron (@bachr0nn) August 1, 2024

Ironically, it was the only corner Liverpool had all game, but it’s interesting and positive to see new ideas being introduced. Let’s see if more arrive against Man United on Saturday night.